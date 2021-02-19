Evening Reading - February 19, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shopify forms Rebellion esports organization
- Valve refuses Apple subpoena of its sales & operations data in Epic Games legal battle
- EA completes acquisition of Codemasters for $1.2 billion
- Diablo 2 Resurrected coming to PC and consoles in 2021
- Diablo 4 gameplay trailer reveals new Rogue class
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) market value passes $1 trillion with single unit value rising above $54k
- Valheim has sold 3 million copies in less than three weeks in early access
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 19: BlizzConline sale... maybe?
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Unlimited power
I have a solution pic.twitter.com/RG5VSmw2Pt— Gators Daily 🐊 (@GatorsDaily) February 19, 2021
A fascinating concept.
TLOU fan art
Me pretending to work for The Last of Us on HBO pic.twitter.com/TYJneBytDP— Alice X. Zhang (@alicexz) February 19, 2021
This fan-made poster for HBO's The Last of Us series is beautiful
The best Dr. Manhattan meme
February 18, 2021
Did I do that?
A heartwarming live reaction
Watch director Andy Muschietti tell Sasha Calle that she has been cast as #Supergirl in the DCEU and the upcoming #TheFlashMovie. pic.twitter.com/RXewgJyqfv— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 19, 2021
It's cool seeing people's dreams come true.
This line-up is ice cold
February 18, 2021
Where are they giving these out?
Got'em!
Static hitting Joker with a uno reverse card 😭 pic.twitter.com/mUVj6rb1Cc— Decimo (@decimoXIV) February 16, 2021
Static would probably beat Batman in a fight, by the way.
Happy Friday everybody!
February 20, 2021
Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend.
