Evening Reading - February 19, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Unlimited power

I have a solution pic.twitter.com/RG5VSmw2Pt — Gators Daily 🐊 (@GatorsDaily) February 19, 2021

A fascinating concept.

TLOU fan art

Me pretending to work for The Last of Us on HBO pic.twitter.com/TYJneBytDP — Alice X. Zhang (@alicexz) February 19, 2021

This fan-made poster for HBO's The Last of Us series is beautiful

The best Dr. Manhattan meme

Did I do that?

A heartwarming live reaction

Watch director Andy Muschietti tell Sasha Calle that she has been cast as #Supergirl in the DCEU and the upcoming #TheFlashMovie. pic.twitter.com/RXewgJyqfv — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 19, 2021

It's cool seeing people's dreams come true.

This line-up is ice cold

Where are they giving these out?

Got'em!

Static hitting Joker with a uno reverse card 😭 pic.twitter.com/mUVj6rb1Cc — Decimo (@decimoXIV) February 16, 2021

Static would probably beat Batman in a fight, by the way.

Happy Friday everybody!

Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.