Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 19: BlizzConline sale... maybe?

This PC deals feature is in a bit of a unique position this week. It's going live at its normal time, but it's also going up 30 minutes prior to the BlizzConline Opening Ceremony. If there's a sale, it'll likely be the headline for the week, but we don't know if there is going to be one. If there is, we'll update this space, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, the Epic Games Store has expanded its Showcase Sale to include several more games. GOG.com has the best of the Batman games. Steam and Origin are offering the best of EA. And No Man's Sky is getting a big update, so it's on sale this weekend on Steam, GOG.com, and the Humble Store.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Come back to this space after the BlizzConline Opening Ceremony. We'll be on the lookout for any new deals.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Fanatical Favorites Bundle and select from the following games: Those Who Remain, Aragami, Out of Space, Help Will Come Tomorrow, The Battle of Polytopia, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Gravel, Radical Rabbit Stew, Esports Life Tycoon, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, The Walking Dead Season 1+2 Complete Pack, Door Kickers: Action Squad, State of Mind, Iron Danger, Mount & Blade: Warband, Diluvion: Fleet Edition, Darkwood, Cryofall, and Autonauts. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. These activate on Steam.

Or Build Your Own Assassin's Creed Bundle and select from the following Assassin's Creed Games: Revelations, Rogue, Brotherhood, Black Flag, AC II Deluxe Edition, AC Director's Cut, Freedom Cry, Chronicles Russia, Chronicles India, and Chronicles China. Select 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $14.99. These activate on UPlay.

Gamersgate

Use the promo code THEdiscount to save 15% off of a full-priced game. Restrictions apply.

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the promo code SPR21 to save 20% off of full-priced PC games. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of February, select between Outward + The Soroboreans and Outward Soundtrack, Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition, Endless Space 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, Moving Out, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, The Wild Eight, Train Station Renovation, Valfaris, Werewolf: The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iris and the Giant, and Boomerang Fu. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until March 2.

Pay $1 for Pandemic: On the Brink - Virulent Strain, Small World, Small World - Grand Dames, Pandemic: The Board Game, and Love Letter. Pay more than the average $9.32 for Ticket To Ride (w/Legendary Asia and France), Spelendor (w/The Cities and The Strongholds), Small World - Be not Afraid, Pandemic: On the Brink - Roles & Events, and 30% off a coupon for A Game of Thrones: The Board Game. Pay $10 or more to also receive Terraforming Mars, Blood Rage: Digital Edition, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition, Small World - Cursed, and Ticket to Ride - Europe. These games activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 for Train Simulator 2021 with the BR Class 421 '4CIG' Loco, Amtrak Acela Express EMU, Class 67 Diamond Jubilee Loco, DB BR423 EMU, and Thompson Class B1 Loco add-ons. Pay more than the average $5.44 for the Strathclyde Class 101 DMU, BR Class 14 Loco, Union Pacific Challenger Loco, Norfolk Southern SD40-2 High Nose Loco, DB BR 474.3 EMU, and the DB ICE 1 EMU add-ons. Pay $12 or more to also receive South West Trains Class 444 EMU, BR Blue Diesel Electric Pack Loco, Miami Commuter Rail F40PHL-2 Loco, Amtrak HHP-8 Loco, NJ Transit Arrow III Emu, DB Ice 3 Emu, and the MRCE BR 185.5 Loco add-ons. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 for NeuroVoider, Hover, and Anarcute. Pay more than the average $5.51 for the Sundered: Eldritch Edition, Plane Mechanic Simulator, Epistory: Typing Chronicles, Chroma Squad, and Dead in Vinland. Pay $10 or more to also receive TT Isle of Man, Sigma Theory: Global Cold War, Tennis World Tour, WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam