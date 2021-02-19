Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 19: BlizzConline sale... maybe?

This PC deals feature is in a bit of a unique position this week. It's going live at its normal time, but it's also going up 30 minutes prior to the BlizzConline Opening Ceremony. If there's a sale, it'll likely be the headline for the week, but we don't know if there is going to be one. If there is, we'll update this space, so stay tuned.
In the meantime, the Epic Games Store has expanded its Showcase Sale to include several more games. GOG.com has the best of the Batman games. Steam and Origin are offering the best of EA. And No Man's Sky is getting a big update, so it's on sale this weekend on Steam, GOG.com, and the Humble Store.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
Come back to this space after the BlizzConline Opening Ceremony. We'll be on the lookout for any new deals.
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- World of Warcraft 6-month subscription + Lucky Yun mount - $77.94 (13% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Rage 2 - FREE until 2/25
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition - FREE until 2/25
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Epic Games Spring Showcase Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $49.79 (17% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $40.19 (33% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $40.19 (33% off)
- Fuser - $39.59 (34% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Twin Mirror - $22.74 (35% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Editions - $9.99 (80% off)
- SnowRunner - $23.99 (40% off)
- Godfall - $39.59 (34% off)
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust - $14.99 (25% off)
- Maneater - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- EA Star Wars Triple Bundle - $44.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Disco Elysium - $21.99 (45% off)
- Tetris Effect - $26.79 (33% off)
- Trials Evolution - $4.99 (75% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution - $11.24 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 5 - $6.99 (65% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $9.99 (75% off)
- Cities: Skylines - $7.49 (75% off)
- Tyranny Gold Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Phoenix Point Year One Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- More from the Epic Games Showcase Sale.
- Deep Silver Publisher Sale
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $27.99 (30% off)
- Metro Exodus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Metro 2033 Redux - $4.99 (75% off)
- Shenmue III - $16.99 (66% off)
- Iron Harvest - $33.49 (33% off)
- Windbound - $19.49 (35% off)
- Relicta - $12.99 (35% off)
- Outward - $15.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Fanatical Favorites Bundle and select from the following games: Those Who Remain, Aragami, Out of Space, Help Will Come Tomorrow, The Battle of Polytopia, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Gravel, Radical Rabbit Stew, Esports Life Tycoon, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, The Walking Dead Season 1+2 Complete Pack, Door Kickers: Action Squad, State of Mind, Iron Danger, Mount & Blade: Warband, Diluvion: Fleet Edition, Darkwood, Cryofall, and Autonauts. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. These activate on Steam.
Or Build Your Own Assassin's Creed Bundle and select from the following Assassin's Creed Games: Revelations, Rogue, Brotherhood, Black Flag, AC II Deluxe Edition, AC Director's Cut, Freedom Cry, Chronicles Russia, Chronicles India, and Chronicles China. Select 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $14.99. These activate on UPlay.
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $19.99 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition - $56.99 (43% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $16.18 (54% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $31.79 (47% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- FIFA 21 [Origin] - $22.79 (62% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Origin] - $26.99 (55% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds [Steam] - $18.39 (54% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $34.56 (71% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.19 (77% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (82% off)
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition [Origin] - $18.99 (62% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.19 (54% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (82% off)
- Baldur's Gate: The Complete Saga [Steam] - $24.47 (70% off)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle [Steam] - $3.64 (91% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
Gamersgate
Use the promo code THEdiscount to save 15% off of a full-priced game. Restrictions apply.
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $31.31 (48% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $36.17 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $15.83 (55% off)
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $19.57 (35% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $22.50 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $18.00 (82% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [Steam] - $8.91 (70% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $16.20 (59% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- Elite: Dangerous [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
GOG.com
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: The Telltale Series Shadows Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens - $20.99 (30% off)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $11.99 (60% off)
- GRIS - $6.79 (60% off)
- INSIDE - $4.99 (75% off)
- LIMBO - $2.49 (75% off)
- Owlboy - $14.99 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy - $3.74 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the promo code SPR21 to save 20% off of full-priced PC games. Restrictions apply.
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition [Epic] - $55.19 (55% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $30.59 (49% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: Premium Online Edition - $12.89 (57% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $9.00 (55% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.18 (67% off)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom [Steam] - $8.16 (86% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $27.71 (21% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $34.86 (71% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.00 (77% off)
- Life Is Strange 2 [Steam] - $10.88 (66% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $3.82 (87% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $6.37 (79% off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration [Steam] - $5.10 (83% off)
- 7 Days to Die [Steam Early Access] - $7.22 (71% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of February, select between Outward + The Soroboreans and Outward Soundtrack, Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition, Endless Space 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, Moving Out, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, The Wild Eight, Train Station Renovation, Valfaris, Werewolf: The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iris and the Giant, and Boomerang Fu. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until March 2.
Pay $1 for Pandemic: On the Brink - Virulent Strain, Small World, Small World - Grand Dames, Pandemic: The Board Game, and Love Letter. Pay more than the average $9.32 for Ticket To Ride (w/Legendary Asia and France), Spelendor (w/The Cities and The Strongholds), Small World - Be not Afraid, Pandemic: On the Brink - Roles & Events, and 30% off a coupon for A Game of Thrones: The Board Game. Pay $10 or more to also receive Terraforming Mars, Blood Rage: Digital Edition, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition, Small World - Cursed, and Ticket to Ride - Europe. These games activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 for Train Simulator 2021 with the BR Class 421 '4CIG' Loco, Amtrak Acela Express EMU, Class 67 Diamond Jubilee Loco, DB BR423 EMU, and Thompson Class B1 Loco add-ons. Pay more than the average $5.44 for the Strathclyde Class 101 DMU, BR Class 14 Loco, Union Pacific Challenger Loco, Norfolk Southern SD40-2 High Nose Loco, DB BR 474.3 EMU, and the DB ICE 1 EMU add-ons. Pay $12 or more to also receive South West Trains Class 444 EMU, BR Blue Diesel Electric Pack Loco, Miami Commuter Rail F40PHL-2 Loco, Amtrak HHP-8 Loco, NJ Transit Arrow III Emu, DB Ice 3 Emu, and the MRCE BR 185.5 Loco add-ons. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 for NeuroVoider, Hover, and Anarcute. Pay more than the average $5.51 for the Sundered: Eldritch Edition, Plane Mechanic Simulator, Epistory: Typing Chronicles, Chroma Squad, and Dead in Vinland. Pay $10 or more to also receive TT Isle of Man, Sigma Theory: Global Cold War, Tennis World Tour, WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship. These activate on Steam.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War [Blizzard] - $47.99 (20% off)
- World Builder Sale
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 [UPlay] - $82.49 (25% off)
- Surviving Mars [Steam] - $10.19 (66% off)
- Rise of Industry [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Project Highrise [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's World Builder Sale.
- Combat Strategy Sale
- Terratech [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall [Steam] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Escapists 2 [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Armello [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Combat Strategy Sale.
Origin
- EA Sale
- Madden NFL 21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 - $19.99 (67% off)
- Apex Legends Champion Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (87% off)
- Battlefield V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from Origin's EA Sale
Ubisoft Store
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $44.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $35.99 (40% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Anno 1800 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition - $26.00 (80% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- The Crew 2 - $10.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Lunar New Year Sale
Steam
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Guilty Gear Franchise - $18.35 (87% off)
- EA Publisher Sale
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond [VR headset required] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition - $29.59 (63% off)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition - $24.79 (69% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the EA Publisher Sale.
- Batman Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Injustice 2 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham VR [VR headset required] - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Batman Trilogy - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Batman Sale.
- Street Fighter V - $7.99 (60% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Blasphemous - $9.99 (60% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $13.99 (65% off)
- Northgard - $11.99 (60% off)
- Planet Zoo - $22.49 (50% off)
- Elite: Dangerous - $7.49 (75% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution - $11.24 (75% off)
- Due Process [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (40% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 19: BlizzConline sale... maybe?