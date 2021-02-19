New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Diablo 2 Resurrected coming to PC and consoles in 2021

A 20-year-old classic is coming to PC and consoles, as Blizzard has unveiled Diablo 2 Resurrected.
Ozzie Mejia
This BlizzConline Opening Ceremony has focused a lot on the old-school classics. And that includes celebrating the old days of Diablo 2. Following its reveals for Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal, Blizzard unveiled a remaster of one of its greatest classics: Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Diablo 2 Resurrected will feature the full original game and remaster it from the ground up, offering 4K visuals on PC. On top of the full base game, all content from the original game's Lord of Destruction expansion will also be included. For those who don't remember the old-school classic, players must battle through various fiery and icy environments, as they face off against the game's Prime Evils, including Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal. While the visuals are being upgraded, Blizzard is touting that the original gameplay will remain intact. In fact, if you want the full original experience, a classic graphics option will also be available.

Diablo 2 Resurrected will release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch with cross-platform progression available, though it's not likely that cross-buy will be supported. The game will release later this year, but in the meantime, PC players can try and get into the technical alpha. Sign-ups are avialable on the Diablo 2 website.

We'll have more from BlizzConline throughout the weekend, so stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest updates.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

