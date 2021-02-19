Diablo 2 Resurrected coming to PC and consoles in 2021 A 20-year-old classic is coming to PC and consoles, as Blizzard has unveiled Diablo 2 Resurrected.

This BlizzConline Opening Ceremony has focused a lot on the old-school classics. And that includes celebrating the old days of Diablo 2. Following its reveals for Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal, Blizzard unveiled a remaster of one of its greatest classics: Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Diablo 2 Resurrected will feature the full original game and remaster it from the ground up, offering 4K visuals on PC. On top of the full base game, all content from the original game's Lord of Destruction expansion will also be included. For those who don't remember the old-school classic, players must battle through various fiery and icy environments, as they face off against the game's Prime Evils, including Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal. While the visuals are being upgraded, Blizzard is touting that the original gameplay will remain intact. In fact, if you want the full original experience, a classic graphics option will also be available.

Diablo 2 Resurrected will release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch with cross-platform progression available, though it's not likely that cross-buy will be supported. The game will release later this year, but in the meantime, PC players can try and get into the technical alpha. Sign-ups are avialable on the Diablo 2 website.

