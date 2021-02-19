Diablo 4 gameplay trailer reveals new Rogue class A new Diablo 4 gameplay trailer was shown at BlizzConline 2021, revealing the Rogue class.

The Diablo franchise was one of the main focal points of the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony. During the presentation, a brand new gameplay trailer was shown. It’s here that Blizzard revealed the Rogue, a new class coming to Diablo 4.

The trailer opens with a cinematic giving us some background and lore for the new class. With a bag of ears as trophies for her kills, the Rogue comes to a priest to confess her sins. We then get a sizzle reel of Rogue gameplay, highlighting the diversity of the class. From deadly accurate arrows to quick and stealthy daggers, players can tailor their Rogue to their preferred playstyle.

We see a number of environments and creatures, as the player pulls off some devastating abilities to make quick work of their enemies. Blizzard also shared the unique visual styles that players can use to customize their Rogue and make them one-of-a-kind. The developers teased that the severed ears we saw in the trailers will factor into gameplay, but that information is set to come later.

The Rogue reveal is the latest drop of news we’ve gotten for the highly anticipated Diablo 4. Though the game had a big showing at BlizzConline 2021, we know that it won’t be out until next year at the earliest. As for other Diablo news, we also learned that Diablo 2 Resurrected is coming later this year. For more on BlizzConline, stay right here on Shacknews.