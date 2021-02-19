Shopify forms Rebellion esports organization
The ecommerce company is making its way into the world of esports with organization Rebellion.
As gaming continues to rise as one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the world, more and more companies are looking to step into the industry. Now, ecommerce giant Shopify is taking a leap into the gaming world with Rebellion, a brand new esports organization.
Shopify announced Rebellion on February 19 with a new Twitter page and website dedicated to the organization. They even announced new player signings for their launch. Rebellion’s roster currently consists of Sasha “Scarlett” Hostyn, ByuN Hyun Woo, and Julian “Lambo” Brosig. To start out, Rebellion will compete in Starcraft 2, a game that company owner Tobias Lütke is quite fond of. Shopify plans to extend Rebellion’s efforts to more games in the future.
We’d like to play too.— Shopify Rebellion (@ShopifyRebels) February 19, 2021
Introducing the Shopify Rebellion pic.twitter.com/qr7Iz1EzRb
The newly formed Rebellion website also features an introduction letter from Dario “TLO” Wünsch, who recently departed Team Liquid and joined Rebellion. “We want to take a deep dive into what makes esports so great; the human stories that are told in-game and off-screen. The wit. Discipline. Endless pursuit of mastery. What better way than to begin this journey than with three legendary players, playing a game so historically important for esports. After all, it is arguably the game that started it all. We are the Shopify Rebellion.”
Shopify is just the latest outside company to throw its hat in the esports ring. With some solid talent on its roster, it’ll be fascinating to see how Rebellion does against established organizations, as well as what other games it looks to plant a flag. For more on Shopify Rebellion stick with us here on Shacknews.
Woah, Shopify esports team?!
Meet Rebellion....a STARCRAFT 2 TEAM!!!!!
If I were CEO of an incredibly large and influential tech company, you fuckin bet I would spin up an esports org and I would also start with SC2.
What a time to be alive.
It's been slowing down for the past two years, mainly because Blizzard has cut tournament production and prize funding, but it is definitely still going.
I know the Shopify CEO is a big StarCraft fan, they also hired former pro player Dario "TLO" Wunsch a few months ago, he's passionate and a smart person so I can see this organization moving quickly to other games.
It's definitely great news for the SC2 scene but from a business standpoint there's really no big money to be made in it anymore.
I can't really blame anyone for that.
The ESL/GSL contracts have a little less than two years left in them, after that it will be completely community driven unless Blizzard commits to further esports development with SC2. The game is in maintenance mode, so there won't be any new features or changes made outside of balance targeted at the remaining pro scene.
I have tried to watch where I can, but the last few years it has been difficult to squeeze SC2 time into everything else that has been going on.
This is a very welcome injection of hype to the NA market, and the SC2 scene overall.
