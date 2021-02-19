New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shopify forms Rebellion esports organization

The ecommerce company is making its way into the world of esports with organization Rebellion.
Donovan Erskine
6

As gaming continues to rise as one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the world, more and more companies are looking to step into the industry. Now, ecommerce giant Shopify is taking a leap into the gaming world with Rebellion, a brand new esports organization.

Shopify announced Rebellion on February 19 with a new Twitter page and website dedicated to the organization. They even announced new player signings for their launch. Rebellion’s roster currently consists of Sasha “Scarlett” Hostyn, ByuN Hyun Woo, and Julian “Lambo” Brosig. To start out, Rebellion will compete in Starcraft 2, a game that company owner Tobias Lütke is quite fond of. Shopify plans to extend Rebellion’s efforts to more games in the future.

The newly formed Rebellion website also features an introduction letter from Dario “TLO” Wünsch, who recently departed Team Liquid and joined Rebellion. “We want to take a deep dive into what makes esports so great; the human stories that are told in-game and off-screen. The wit. Discipline. Endless pursuit of mastery. What better way than to begin this journey than with three legendary players, playing a game so historically important for esports. After all, it is arguably the game that started it all. We are the Shopify Rebellion.”

Shopify is just the latest outside company to throw its hat in the esports ring. With some solid talent on its roster, it’ll be fascinating to see how Rebellion does against established organizations, as well as what other games it looks to plant a flag. For more on Shopify Rebellion stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 19, 2021 12:05 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Shopify forms Rebellion esports organization

    • fleabug legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 19, 2021 11:00 AM

      Woah, Shopify esports team?!

      Meet Rebellion....a STARCRAFT 2 TEAM!!!!!

      https://youtu.be/cAl-Ncmm4so

      If I were CEO of an incredibly large and influential tech company, you fuckin bet I would spin up an esports org and I would also start with SC2.

      What a time to be alive.

      • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 19, 2021 11:13 AM

        Honestly didn't SC2 still had a pro scene going.

        • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 19, 2021 11:13 AM

          *didn't realise

        • Izakhar legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 11:21 AM

          It's been slowing down for the past two years, mainly because Blizzard has cut tournament production and prize funding, but it is definitely still going.

          I know the Shopify CEO is a big StarCraft fan, they also hired former pro player Dario "TLO" Wunsch a few months ago, he's passionate and a smart person so I can see this organization moving quickly to other games.

          It's definitely great news for the SC2 scene but from a business standpoint there's really no big money to be made in it anymore.

        • fleabug legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 11:31 AM

          I can't really blame anyone for that.

          The ESL/GSL contracts have a little less than two years left in them, after that it will be completely community driven unless Blizzard commits to further esports development with SC2. The game is in maintenance mode, so there won't be any new features or changes made outside of balance targeted at the remaining pro scene.

          I have tried to watch where I can, but the last few years it has been difficult to squeeze SC2 time into everything else that has been going on.

          This is a very welcome injection of hype to the NA market, and the SC2 scene overall.

        • aaarrrgh legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 11:35 AM

          It exists. Jin Air, the last kespa era team recently shut down, and recently support from blizzard had been abysmal, but the game both still has a solid playerbase and pro support.

          Also the balance is down the toilet atm, so it desperately needs a balance patch.

          Hopefully after IEM Katowice.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 1:27 PM

          Both SC2 and Brood War are doing very well. Not LoL size ofc but it is steady and sustainable

      • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 19, 2021 11:19 AM

        Wasn't one of the founders a shacker?

        • terath legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 19, 2021 11:24 AM

          Yes, the CEO Toby was/is a shacker.

        • GodZilly legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 11:30 AM

          Neech or something

        • _jon legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 11:35 AM

          yeah Joe Rogan or SoulColossus or something like that

      • aaarrrgh legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 11:32 AM

        Oh wow! Nice starting lineup too! I like Lambo a lot!

    • Neech legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 19, 2021 12:11 PM

      Here we go!

      Fun

    • jinglebro
      reply
      February 19, 2021 1:28 PM

      They need a tagline.

      You've been removed.... From our cart.

    • senor135 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 19, 2021 6:15 PM

      Scarlet! nice!

