Valheim has sold 3 million copies in less than three weeks in early access

The online survival game has crossed yet another milestone.
Donovan Erskine
5

Released in early access earlier this month, Valheim exploded in popularity. Developed by Iron Gate Studio, this viking game is all about survival and exploration. Valheim has seen a surge in popularity in just its first few weeks available, receiving rave reviews across the board. Now, the game has hit a new milestone. Iron Gate Studio has announced that Valheim has now sold 3 million copies.

Iron Gate Studio shared the news of Valheim hitting surpassing 3 million copies sold on its official Twitter account. The developer also made a post to its Steam page, where it spoke more to crossing the milestone. “Less than three weeks into Early Access, we’ve already hit another milestone. Valheim has now been purchased by over three million brave Vikings looking to survive the 10th world of the Yggdrasil - or die trying - probably crushed by a falling tree,” the post reads.

Iron Gate Studio also shares some other notable achievements that Valheim has earned in its first few weeks on Steam. This includes garnering over 60,000 ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ reviews, as well as cracking the top 250 best reviewed games on Steam.

A large factor in Valheim’s early success has been its rise in popularity on Twitch and YouTube. Some of the most popular content creators have caught onto the game, putting it in front of more eyeballs. Valheim has floated around the top 10 most popular games on Twitch, overtaking the likes of Minecraft, Rust, and Dota 2 in the process. The game has also surpassed a total of 20 million gameplay hours watched.

I guess you could say that Shacknews was spreading the word about Valheim before it was cool, as we published a hands-on preview for the game just after it hit early access. For more on the viking survival game, visit the Valheim topic page on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 19, 2021 8:10 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Valheim has sold 3 million copies in less than three weeks in early access

    • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 19, 2021 8:12 AM

      How did this game become such a huge hit immediately? I get indie games building up a head of steam via word of mouth, but this was like day 1: hundreds of thousands of copies sold.

      • Wombat Woo legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 19, 2021 8:24 AM

        Twitch streamers picked up on it rapidly, and from then on it's a function of social media. Once Steam starts listing it as a top seller you can print your own paycheck with that feedback loop.
        As for the game, while the genre is flooded the vast majority of it is crap and borderline abandonware. Valheim is actually good. The only reoccurring complaint I hear is that "graphics are bad" IMO that's a subjective argument though. Reminds me of when everybody was poo-poo'ing over Wind Waker with the cartoon'ish VS realistic graphics.

        • senor135 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 19, 2021 6:48 PM

          sure, but it has to start with being a good game. twitch streamers aint gonna pick and play some random game, and keep playing it, just cause it's new. especially bigger streamers. they're not gonna dedicate time to a mediocre game cause they'll just lose audience.

      • u sir name legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 11:40 AM

        Enjoyable coop ( up to 10 peeps! ) with a very chill game loop for 20 bucks. It's fun, you can play with your friends, and you can chill or adventure or build. Right place at the right time.

        • bosst0ne legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 12:05 PM

          Having your first troll chase you is not chill. Huge holy shit moment

    • GodZilly legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 19, 2021 11:31 AM

      Wow it's three million now? Grats to the dev.

