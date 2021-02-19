Valheim has sold 3 million copies in less than three weeks in early access The online survival game has crossed yet another milestone.

Released in early access earlier this month, Valheim exploded in popularity. Developed by Iron Gate Studio, this viking game is all about survival and exploration. Valheim has seen a surge in popularity in just its first few weeks available, receiving rave reviews across the board. Now, the game has hit a new milestone. Iron Gate Studio has announced that Valheim has now sold 3 million copies.

Iron Gate Studio shared the news of Valheim hitting surpassing 3 million copies sold on its official Twitter account. The developer also made a post to its Steam page, where it spoke more to crossing the milestone. “Less than three weeks into Early Access, we’ve already hit another milestone. Valheim has now been purchased by over three million brave Vikings looking to survive the 10th world of the Yggdrasil - or die trying - probably crushed by a falling tree,” the post reads.

Iron Gate Studio also shares some other notable achievements that Valheim has earned in its first few weeks on Steam. This includes garnering over 60,000 ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ reviews, as well as cracking the top 250 best reviewed games on Steam.

A large factor in Valheim’s early success has been its rise in popularity on Twitch and YouTube. Some of the most popular content creators have caught onto the game, putting it in front of more eyeballs. Valheim has floated around the top 10 most popular games on Twitch, overtaking the likes of Minecraft, Rust, and Dota 2 in the process. The game has also surpassed a total of 20 million gameplay hours watched.

I guess you could say that Shacknews was spreading the word about Valheim before it was cool, as we published a hands-on preview for the game just after it hit early access. For more on the viking survival game, visit the Valheim topic page on Shacknews.