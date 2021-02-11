Evening Reading - February 11, 2021

Hey Shacknews. It is once again time for Evening Reading. We’re almost to Valentine’s Day weekend, almost to that sweet holiday of fun, frolic, and other words that also start with the letter “f” (not frittatas, though those are pretty good). We may not be there just yet, but an Evening Reading should help you pass the time. Please have a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Star Wars Republic Commando could be headed for a Nintendo Switch release
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart release date set for June 2021
- Cyberpunk 2077 & The Witcher 3 source code reportedly sold after CD Projekt Red hack
- Street Fighter 5's Rose & Marina of Fortune stage revealed in Winter Update livestream
- Axiom Verge 2 to launch as Epic Games Store PC exclusive
- Jack Black cast as Claptrap in the Borderlands movie
- Scientific study sees pigs play arcade game with joysticks
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Cara Dune died on her way back to her home planet
Yooo I’m dying pic.twitter.com/BVTaLyF7tO— BLACK MATERIA REMAKE (@MegaRan) February 11, 2021
Turns out Disney will only allow so much horrible racism before they write you off.
Meanwhile, on the Last of Us cast
The Last Of Us pic.twitter.com/onbrYV0O1c— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 11, 2021
Pedro Pascal is a peach and will be an interesting fit for Joel in the Last of Us series. It probably won’t be as cute as this though.
One last Star Wars thing I swear
holy shit pic.twitter.com/cSfPyqgBkA— Key (@BuckWithKey) February 9, 2021
Yoda showed up at the wrong bridge. Sidenote: Stormtroopers probably should have put their blasters on full-auto more often.
Ratchet & Clank got that glowup
How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/rMu2QbEQJh— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 11, 2021
Seriously, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is looking so ridiculously good. What a transformation.
Will you Kirb-e his Valentine?
will u be his valentine? 💘 pic.twitter.com/sE51tTH8CF— ˗ˏˋ ciara ˎˊ˗ (@ciaraturnerart) February 11, 2021
Kirby’s always candy sweet. Be a little cautious about your kisses when it comes to his mouth though.
Tecmo Super Streaker
The Super Bowl "Streaker" remixed as the classic Tecmo Super Bowl video game. 😂 pic.twitter.com/htD2ti9Krj— Benstonium (@Benstonium) February 8, 2021
I’m a KC fan, so that Super Bowl was a particularly upsetting one for me, but even I can’t be all that mad when I look at this. Tecmo Super Bowl rules.
And there you have it, Shackers. Your Evening Reading for February 11, 2021 is squared away.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
