Evening Reading - February 11, 2021

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Cara Dune died on her way back to her home planet

Yooo I’m dying pic.twitter.com/BVTaLyF7tO — BLACK MATERIA REMAKE (@MegaRan) February 11, 2021

Turns out Disney will only allow so much horrible racism before they write you off.

Meanwhile, on the Last of Us cast

The Last Of Us pic.twitter.com/onbrYV0O1c — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 11, 2021

Pedro Pascal is a peach and will be an interesting fit for Joel in the Last of Us series. It probably won’t be as cute as this though.

One last Star Wars thing I swear

Yoda showed up at the wrong bridge. Sidenote: Stormtroopers probably should have put their blasters on full-auto more often.

Ratchet & Clank got that glowup

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/rMu2QbEQJh — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 11, 2021

Seriously, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is looking so ridiculously good. What a transformation.

Will you Kirb-e his Valentine?

will u be his valentine? 💘 pic.twitter.com/sE51tTH8CF — ˗ˏˋ ciara ˎˊ˗ (@ciaraturnerart) February 11, 2021

Kirby’s always candy sweet. Be a little cautious about your kisses when it comes to his mouth though.

Tecmo Super Streaker

The Super Bowl "Streaker" remixed as the classic Tecmo Super Bowl video game. 😂 pic.twitter.com/htD2ti9Krj — Benstonium (@Benstonium) February 8, 2021

I’m a KC fan, so that Super Bowl was a particularly upsetting one for me, but even I can’t be all that mad when I look at this. Tecmo Super Bowl rules.

Flaff is a good doggo with good bleps.

