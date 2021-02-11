Cyberpunk 2077 & The Witcher 3 source code reportedly sold after CD Projekt Red hack Following the hack on CD Projekt Red, source code for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 has reportedly been auctioned off.

Developer CD Projekt Red found itself facing even more issues when the company was hacked earlier this week. In a note left for the developer, the hacker stated that they had obtained source code for The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, threatening to sell them off if their demands were not met within 48 hours. CD Projekt Red refused to cooperate with the hackers and now, reports are saying that the alleged source code for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 has been sold in an auction.

After giving CD Projekt Red a 48-hour deadline, the group behind the hack posted the source code to Gwent, the card game inspired by The Witcher. This news was first reported by Tom’s Hardware by way of vx-underground. In addition, they put the source code for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 up for auction, with bidding starting at $1,000 for the full cache. Leaked files for Gwent have already popped up on various forums, with most of them already deleted.

It’s concerning, to say the least. With the hackers releasing data for Gwent, it’s very possible that Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3’s code could be next to fly out the door, creating a whole new world of troubles for CDPR. New reports are saying the source code for these games has also been sold. The gaming studio has maintained the fact that it will not cooperate with the hackers or cave to their demands. We know that authorities have been contacted, but there have been few updates outside of what the developer itself has shared. In a follow-up tweet, CD Projekt Red urged its former employees to take precaution, though they believe none of their personal information had been breached.

The situation surrounding the CD Projekt Red hack is still ongoing. Stick right here on Shacknews for future updates to the story as new information becomes available.