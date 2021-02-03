New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 3, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

How do you compare?

Lady Dimitrescu sure is tall. She's the internet's latest craze. Now we await the ultimate crossover: Lady Dimitrescu and Among Us.

Dana is hilarious

Are you following this comic genius yet?

I'd never considered ERP

Odoo certainly makes sense when talking about SMBs. Wait, what?

Integrity

And morals.

The best snow fight

You love to see it.

Yes, please. Sign me the heck up for this

Look at this monstrosity. Amazing.

Have another one

Like a more terrifying It Follows.

Sit down and listen

Don't be like this chump in chat. No, you weren't "joking".

Western-themed Nintendo IP

Now show me some other characters!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of baby Rad to soothe your spirit.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola