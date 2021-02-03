Evening Reading - February 3, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Destruction AllStars review: Pedal to the metal pageantry
- Steam Game Festival 2021: Echo Generation hands-on preview
- Steam Game Festival 2021: Graven hands-on preview
- Steam Game Festival 2021: Valheim hands-on preview
- Hacked Game Boy Color also functions as Apple TV remote
- EA acquisition of Codemasters approved in recent shareholder vote
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold 4.1 million units in under 2 months
- Sony sold 4.5 million PS5s in Q3 2020 alone
- Sony (SNE) Q3 2020 earnings report boasts gaming revenue increase despite selling PS5 at a loss
- GoldenEye 007 remake originally intended for XBLA leaks onto the internet
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
How do you compare?
i have decided to make a chart comparing Lady Dimitrescu to various characters. thank you capcom pic.twitter.com/FbH87on03K— yorha ✨ 太ったお尻 (@StormYorha) February 2, 2021
Lady Dimitrescu sure is tall. She's the internet's latest craze. Now we await the ultimate crossover: Lady Dimitrescu and Among Us.
Dana is hilarious
honestly the fact that no one has ever accused me of having plastic surgery makes me feel really ugly.— Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) February 3, 2021
Are you following this comic genius yet?
I'd never considered ERP
#sponsored pic.twitter.com/Sg3Q6hjfLz— Joe Skrebels (@2plus2isjoe) January 22, 2021
Odoo certainly makes sense when talking about SMBs. Wait, what?
Integrity
Snowden has been in asylum for 8yrs, cut off from the country he cares about so much he was willing to risk his life in prison for it. Trump twice hinted at a pardon.— Moxie Marlinspike (@moxie) January 20, 2021
Imagine knowing all it could take to finally be free is to publicly flatter Trump. And choosing integrity. Again
And morals.
The best snow fight
yeah i remember the first time i tried stand up comedy pic.twitter.com/TdNEt5VISE— LOLy SCiONIC (@OllyiConic) January 23, 2021
You love to see it.
Yes, please. Sign me the heck up for this
Depicted here in the moments before the destruction of St.Lux. The Larval Beast Lord is still in its infancy, only one has ever been glimpsed when fully grown, and the recon element that sighted it did not survive.#conceptart #horror pic.twitter.com/RqPhH20bLu— mikefranchina (@mikefranchina_) January 24, 2021
Look at this monstrosity. Amazing.
Have another one
“It followed us even when we fled the house. I saw it for the first time while stopping for gas. We’re still driving. I’m afraid to stop for more than a night. It’s always close.” pic.twitter.com/zuigDjo1Xu— 👁️Trevor👁️ (@slimyswampghost) January 26, 2021
Like a more terrifying It Follows.
Sit down and listen
99% of the time, I ignore trolls and ban them. 1% of the time, I do this: pic.twitter.com/Nvt307S1De— negaoryx (@negaoryx) January 26, 2021
Don't be like this chump in chat. No, you weren't "joking".
Western-themed Nintendo IP
these western designs were too fun pic.twitter.com/51qcdvde0a— addy @ let's fkin gooooo (@jivke) January 26, 2021
Now show me some other characters!
