Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold 4.1 million units in under 2 months Insomniac Games' latest Spider-Man game took just under two months to sell 4.1 million units.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales launched alongside the PS5 and was one of Sony’s premiere game releases last year. Moving away from Peter Parker, this game put Miles Morales in the spotlight as we watched him come into his own as a hero. In addition to reviewing quite well, the game was also a financial success for Sony and Insomniac Games. We’ve now learned that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold 4.1 million units in less than two months.

This news comes from the Sony Q3 earnings call that just took place this week. When discussing the launch of the PlayStation 5 and its commercial success, Sony executives broke the news that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales sold 4.1 million units in just under its first couple of months on the market.

There are a couple of big factors that played into Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ success. One, the PS5 launch line-up was a little bare, as plans were most likely shifted as a result of the pandemic. That being the case, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls were the two big games for PS5 users to scoop up. Second, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an excellent game. The game was a critical success, including in our own Shacknews review.

This news also comes in the same conference call where we learned that the PS5 has sold 4.5 million units. The game is also available on the PS4, which likely made up a solid portion of sales.