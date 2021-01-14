Evening Reading - January 14, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Google sees a spike in people searching "EXIF data"
January 13, 2021
Lessons will be learned.
Pokemon lifting spirits in 2021
January 14, 2021
Taking photos of Pokemon might just be the thing we all need.
Chris Evans coming back to the MCU?
Chris Evans: I'm done with the MCU— Dan Casey (@DanCasey) January 14, 2021
Marvel: Here's a burlap sack the size of a house with a dollar sign painted on it.
Chris Evans: pic.twitter.com/cB5wdrl4Jc
The bloke is a legend. Hope he does return.
Puppy hugging a duck
oh my god pic.twitter.com/ldKgmr896Y— Ad Infinitum (@Ad_Inifinitum) January 13, 2021
That's it.
Rainbow Road skip
as seen on reddit, after 5 years and tens of thousands of attempts, @ArthuurrrP is the first human to achieve the Mario Kart Wii Rainbow Road ultra shortcut and lap successfully. Arthur the god pic.twitter.com/J52B8NEqHw— Rod Breslau (@Slasher) January 14, 2021
Some people are too good at Mario Kart.
Small hat.
January 14, 2021
Such a small hat.
What's the right amount of sleep for you?
I FEEL ATTACKED pic.twitter.com/WAySRRmO2d— Chef (@ChefJags) January 14, 2021
For me, it's at least 8 hours.
Biscuits and gravy
I’m so glad a new generation is rediscovering the Marshawn Lynch at Applebee’s video. pic.twitter.com/2ksfSon3ht— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 14, 2021
Gravy and biscuits.
