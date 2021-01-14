Evening Reading - January 14, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Google sees a spike in people searching "EXIF data"

Lessons will be learned.

Pokemon lifting spirits in 2021

Taking photos of Pokemon might just be the thing we all need.

Chris Evans coming back to the MCU?

Chris Evans: I'm done with the MCU

Marvel: Here's a burlap sack the size of a house with a dollar sign painted on it.

Chris Evans: pic.twitter.com/cB5wdrl4Jc — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) January 14, 2021

The bloke is a legend. Hope he does return.

Puppy hugging a duck

oh my god pic.twitter.com/ldKgmr896Y — Ad Infinitum (@Ad_Inifinitum) January 13, 2021

That's it.

Rainbow Road skip

as seen on reddit, after 5 years and tens of thousands of attempts, @ArthuurrrP is the first human to achieve the Mario Kart Wii Rainbow Road ultra shortcut and lap successfully. Arthur the god pic.twitter.com/J52B8NEqHw — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) January 14, 2021

Some people are too good at Mario Kart.

Small hat.

Such a small hat.

What's the right amount of sleep for you?

For me, it's at least 8 hours.

Biscuits and gravy

I’m so glad a new generation is rediscovering the Marshawn Lynch at Applebee’s video. pic.twitter.com/2ksfSon3ht — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 14, 2021

Gravy and biscuits.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad when he was a kitten. He's climbing out of a takeaway bag.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.