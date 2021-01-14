Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ & S21 Ultra release date, price & preorder info Looking for info on Samsung's S21 lineup of phones? Here's what we know about S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra release dates, prices, and preorder options.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is finally here and that means a completely new lineup of phones for Android lovers to look into. If you are looking forward to Samsung’s latest smartphone design, then you’re going to want to know the S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra release date, price, and preorder information.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra release date and preorder info

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra were officially revealed during the January 14, 2021, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event at CES 2021, giving users a new look at the latest flagship devices from the smartphone manufacturer. Sporting a number of new enhancements over the past Samsung phones, the S21 lineup will release worldwide on January 29, 2021.

All three devices are now available to preorder on the official Samsung website, as well as from select retailers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Visit your chosen carrier for more details about preorders, including special offers that might be available.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra price

Those looking forward to picking up one of the new Galaxy S21s will be interested to hear that the prices are following similar price ranges to past generations of the Galaxy lineup.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will start off at $799.99 for the base version, with a larger storage variant available for just $849.99. The S21+ will start off at $999.99 with a larger storage option available for $1049.99. Those looking to purchase the S21 Ultra can expect to pay $1199.99 for the base option, $1249.99 for a mid-tier storage option, or $1379.99 for the largest storage variant. Check out the table below for all the details about the pricing and storage options.

Phone Price Storage Size Galaxy S21 $799.99 128GB Galaxy S21 $849.99 256GB Galaxy S21+ $999.99 128GB Galaxy S21+ $1049.99 256GB Galaxy S21 Ultra $1199.99 128GB Galaxy S21 Ultra $1249.99 256GB Galaxy S21 Ultra $1379.99 512GB

Of course, all the pricing options listed above can vary depending on deals available at various carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and USCellular. If you aren’t in the United States, then you may have other options available at your local carriers.

Now that you know the Samsung S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra release dates, prices, and preorder info, be sure to head back over to our CES 2021 hub for even more news and announcements out of the biggest electronic event of the year.