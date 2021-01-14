New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro revealed at CES 2021

The Galaxy Buds Pro is Samsung's latest wireless earbud technology.
Donovan Erskine
Samsung’s CES 2021 presentation featured a variety of announcements from one of the world’s leading tech companies. During the event, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Buds Pro, a new line of wireless earbuds aiming to offer supreme sound quality and convenience.

These water-resistant, noise-cancelling earbuds are designed to provide optimal sound, without compromising user comfort. The Galaxy Buds Pro can be used to send messages, control the TV, and search music. AI in the Galaxy Buds Pro can detect when you’re speaking with somebody, and will automatically pause your music so that you can be fully engaged in your conversation.

The Galaxy Buds Pro features an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. Users will be able to amplify ambient sounds up to 20 decibels thanks to the revamped ambient sound mode. The Galaxy Buds Pro can also seamlessly switch between connected Samsung devices.

Like other modern wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro comes with a small charging case. The Galaxy Buds Pro will cost $199 and go on sale January 15. Samsung’s CES 2021 conference also featured the announcements of the new Galaxy S21 line of smartphones.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

