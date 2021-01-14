New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Corsair reveals new 5000 Series PC cases

Corsair's new 5000 Series PC cases offer more airflow and space.
Josh Hawkins
1

Corsair has revealed a new set of PC cases, which offer maximum customization options for better airflow and space saving.

The news came via the official Corsair Twitter. While Corsair isn’t attending CES 2021’s digital event this year, it’s still nice to see new products being reveal by the well-known company. Corsair has made quite a name for itself in the PC building space and the new 5000 Series PC cases look to offer the same customization strength as previous cases from the company.

The new 5000D case comes in two variants, though it looks like the main one that Corsair is pushing is the 5000D AIRFLOW, which is designed to offer the highest amount of airflow possible. A midtower case, the 5000D offers quite a bit of space for builders to make use of with room for up to 10 120mm fans, 4 140mm fans, as well as room for up to 2 360mm radiators.

As far as case designs go, the case also offers what Corsair calls a “powerful directed airflow” which is powered by two Corsair AirGuide 120mm fans that pull air in the front and out the back. Of course, you can customize this with your own fans and even a front-places radiator cooling system if you so choose. You can check out the official product page for all the nitty gritty details about the case.

It’s definitely a striking and simple looking case, and it has space for up to four 2.5-inch SSDs as well as 2 3.5-inch HDDs, giving users plenty of storage options without crowding up the open design of the case’s interior.

The 5000 Series PC case also comes in a special iCUE variant with the iCUE 5000X RGB Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Smart Case, which offers users the same options as the normal 5000D with the added features that Corsair iCUE offers. We’ll keep an eye out on more news and announcements from Corsair right here on Shacknews, so check back often for the latest details.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

