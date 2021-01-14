Where was Corsair at CES 2021? CES 2021 is almost over and people have been wondering where Corsair was throughout the event. Here's what we know.

Corsair is one of the biggest names in the gaming peripheral market and CES is usually the perfect time to show off new advances on mice, keyboards, and other must-have items that gamers are looking for. Many have been wondering where Corsair was at CES 2021 and we’ve got the answers.

Where was Corsair at CES 2021?

Those looking forward to hearing about new tech from Corsair at CES 2021 will be saddened to hear that the company was noticeably absent from the electronics show this year. No reasons for the absence was given, though an employee did confirm that it wouldn’t have anything new to show off at the show.

Corsair revealed several things at CES 2020, including new CPU coolers. Nothing has been revealed at CES 2021, though.

“Sorry about that,” Corsair Mint, an employee on the Corsair User Forums wrote in a post on January 12, 2021. The post continued, “we didn’t have a presence at CES this year. We recommend signing up for our newsletter on our website so you can find out when we have news!”

While it’s definitely sad that we won’t be seeing any new Corsair reveals during CES this year, the all-digital event still brought about some interesting new tech, including gaming laptops from companies like ASUS ROG and Razer, all of which include the new Nvidia RTX 30 Series GPUs. You can, of course, check out our CES 2021 page for all of the latest news and announcements from the show.

Despite not having a presence at CES 2021, Corsair will no doubt have more announcements of its own to make throughout the year, starting with a special livestream video today at 12 p.m. PT. We recommend keeping tabs on our Corsair content page, or even signing up for the newsletter that was mentioned in the quotes above. Either way, we’ll be keeping an eye on anything new that the company announces and sharing details right here on Shacknews.