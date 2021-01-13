Asus ROG reveals RTX 30 Series laptops and more at CES 2021 Asus ROG gave us a glimpse at their upcoming gaming hardware at CES 2021.

Despite the conference having to go digital this year, CES 2021 has still been packed with announcements from the biggest companies in the technology world. During the show, Asus ROG took the virtual stage to share what upcoming products consumers could expect to see from them. From new high-end gaming laptops, to crystal-clear monitors, here’s a look at everything ROG announced at CES 2021.

One of the biggest announcements out of CES 2021 was that Nvidia would be bringing its highly-coveted 30 Series graphics cards to gaming laptops. Asus ROG is getting in on the action, as the company has revealed its own line of laptops that pack those precious new 30 Series cards. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE laptop features the RTX 3080 GPU, as well as an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor. ROG boasts that this gaming laptop features top-notch audio design thanks to Dolby Atmos, as well as a superb cooling system.

The newly announced ROG Strix SCAR 17 also packs a powerful RTX 3080. ROG describes it as “the ultimate esports machine” mainly due to its lightning fast 360 Hz display, making it the fastest among gaming laptops.

ASUS ROG also revealed a new keyboard and mouse with the ROG Claymore 2 and ROG Gladius 3 Wireless respectively. The Claymore 2 features a magnetic wrist rest and a detachable numpad, putting an emphasis on comfort and customization. The Gladius 3 has an ergonomic design and includes replaceable switches.

ASUS ROG is one of the leading names in the world of gaming hardware, and the company looks to maintain that image with its upcoming offerings. At CES, we also saw Razer unveil some new laptops packing Nvidia’s RTX 30 Series cards. For more out of CES 2021, stick with Shacknews.