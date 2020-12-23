Evening Reading - December 23, 2020 - Festivus!

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Year of the Games: 2020
- Do it for Shacknews Award 2020 nominees
- Shacknews Most Overlooked Game of 2020 - Fuser
- Shacknews Best Racing Game of 2020 - F1 2020
- Shacknews Best Remake of 2020 - Final Fantasy VII
- Shacknews Best Sports Game of 2020 - NHL 21
- Shacknews Best Fighting Game of 2020 - Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Shacknews Best Mod of 2020 - Black Mesa
- Shacknews Best Trendsetter of 2020 - Among Us
- Shacknews Best Co-Op Game of 2020 - Deep Rock Galactic
- Shacknews Best Expansion of 2020 - Pokemon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra
- Shacknews Twitch Highlights: GOTY, Extra Life, and The Game Awards
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
PS5 and Xbox Series X???
My boys wanted the PS5 or the Xbox series for Xmas I told them Daddy couldn’t get them because they was sold out..... little do they know I got both the Xbox and the ps5 for them for Xmas.. I remember the times Xmas was just another day as kid.. to do for mine is everything 🙏🏿— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 22, 2020
What a good dad!
Fighting games on sale
ADDITIONAL HITS:— fats; (@zufats) December 23, 2020
DBFZ: $10
GGRev2: $12
BBCTB: $15
BlazBlueCF: $8
SF 30th: $15
Melty AACC: $4
Slap City: $10
Fighting EX Layer: $10
Footsies!!!: $4
Towerfall: $3
Garou: $5
Blade Strangers: $5
Steam winter sale is legit this year.
Happy Festivus!
Merry #Festivus to all. pic.twitter.com/rfz7qr0A0d— Jake Johnson (@JacobyJ56) December 23, 2020
When are the feats of strength?
Untitled Goose Game vinyl has a hilarious easter egg
The end of the Untitled Goose Game vinyl is just the needle getting stuck in a groove of the goose honking over and over again 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IDKd1WL6yt— Chandler "I Finally Earned a Raid Jacket" Wood (@FinchStrife) December 15, 2020
HONK!
Zoom be like this sometimes
There's always someone who can't figure it out. pic.twitter.com/rsuO6CRSW5— Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) December 23, 2020
Every meeting has one person like this.
Yikes
He's seen some things pic.twitter.com/tybSNTq2cE— Faces in Things (@FacesPics) December 23, 2020
Poor guy has been through a lot.
Thicc
Yo this one is THICCCCCC pic.twitter.com/OzavoOna4r— Arianapreet Grandsingh (@simsimmaaz) December 23, 2020
Dude is real thicc.
She did it!
i’m so happy for her pic.twitter.com/xLYNL25Y16— s t e p h e n (@tescocans) December 22, 2020
I remember sleep.
