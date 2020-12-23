Evening Reading - December 23, 2020 - Festivus!

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

PS5 and Xbox Series X???

My boys wanted the PS5 or the Xbox series for Xmas I told them Daddy couldn’t get them because they was sold out..... little do they know I got both the Xbox and the ps5 for them for Xmas.. I remember the times Xmas was just another day as kid.. to do for mine is everything 🙏🏿 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 22, 2020

What a good dad!

Fighting games on sale

ADDITIONAL HITS:



DBFZ: $10

GGRev2: $12

BBCTB: $15

BlazBlueCF: $8

SF 30th: $15

Melty AACC: $4

Slap City: $10

Fighting EX Layer: $10

Footsies!!!: $4

Towerfall: $3

Garou: $5

Blade Strangers: $5 — fats; (@zufats) December 23, 2020

Steam winter sale is legit this year.

Happy Festivus!

When are the feats of strength?

Untitled Goose Game vinyl has a hilarious easter egg

The end of the Untitled Goose Game vinyl is just the needle getting stuck in a groove of the goose honking over and over again 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IDKd1WL6yt — Chandler "I Finally Earned a Raid Jacket" Wood (@FinchStrife) December 15, 2020

HONK!

Zoom be like this sometimes

There's always someone who can't figure it out. pic.twitter.com/rsuO6CRSW5 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) December 23, 2020

Every meeting has one person like this.

Yikes

He's seen some things pic.twitter.com/tybSNTq2cE — Faces in Things (@FacesPics) December 23, 2020

Poor guy has been through a lot.

Thicc

Yo this one is THICCCCCC pic.twitter.com/OzavoOna4r — Arianapreet Grandsingh (@simsimmaaz) December 23, 2020

Dude is real thicc.

She did it!

i’m so happy for her pic.twitter.com/xLYNL25Y16 — s t e p h e n (@tescocans) December 22, 2020

I remember sleep.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 23, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.