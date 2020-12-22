New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Best Racing Game of 2020 - F1 2020

A culmination of all the progress made over the last decade, Codemasters Formula 1 simulation hits all the right notes and is a must-play for fans of the sport.

Chris Jarrard
13

As a genre that has been around since the dawn of video games, racing taps into the everlasting spirit of simple competition. Being the first to cross the finish line has been the motivation for thousands of games over the last forty years and shows no signs that it would fall from favor. Racing games are often seen around console launches as they have been popular for showing off advances in rendering technology and their appeal to the masses attracts many publishers looking for low-risk opportunities to score a hit. 

In 2020, Codemaster scored such a hit with its annual entry into the F1 series. F1 2020 looks to be the final go-around for the franchise on the previous generation of consoles and brings along the cumulative advancements gained over half a decade of development. Marrying solid physics and outstanding on-track action, F1 2020 managed to stand tall among the competition by delivering one of the best attractions in all of sports video games — F1 Team mode. This year’s game finally allows players to have full control over a racing team and carry it through the day to day operations over the course of ten years.

From hiring drivers to assembling fabrication shops and attracting corporate sponsors, the Team mode in F1 2020 does a fantastic job of replicating the experience of running a racing operation in the most difficult and high-pressure discipline in all of organized racing. At the outset, your team won't have enough cash or experience to compete for championships, but through years of steady driving and hard work, can rise through the ranks to chase both driver and constructor titles. 

Custom teams slot right into the action amongst all the real-life drivers and operations. The racing season allows for participation in all major parts of the F1 experience, from winter testing to the weekly practice sessions and qualifying runs. Bidding for free-agent drivers or risking the team’s future with shaky sponsorships lets you feel like you are a part of the real thing. Only the Eurotrash orgies following podium finishes are missing (maybe we get an M-rated version of the game next year?). F1 2020 is so good that its only serious flaw, the lack of official VR support, hurts deeply. Still, if you have a few bucks and want to experience racing that will leave your hands sweating and team management that will satisfy even the biggest F1 nerds, Codemasters has just the ticket.

Check out the other winners from The Shacknews Awards 2020 in our Year of the Games: 2020 article.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 22, 2020 10:00 AM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Shacknews Best Racing Game of 2020 - F1 2020

    • BlackCat9 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 22, 2020 10:18 AM

      Uh, that’s a weird way to spell Wreckfest.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        December 22, 2020 10:20 AM

        Wreckfest didn’t launch this year :(

        • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          December 22, 2020 10:48 AM

          It launched its way straight into my heart this year.

          • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
            reply
            December 22, 2020 10:59 AM

            Please understand that I may have created a category just so Wreckfest could win something this year.

            • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              December 22, 2020 11:05 AM

              If Turok Dinosaur Hunter can win 2020 Racing Game of the Year, Wreckfest can! :D

        • TheQuad legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 22, 2020 10:55 AM

          Need a 'Best Continuously Supported Racing Game' category so Wreckfest can win.

          • code-e255 legacy 10 years
            reply
            December 22, 2020 12:48 PM

            That's a hard contested category I think. Assetto Corsa Competizione got some amazingly good DLC and physics upgrades this year.

        • BlackCat9 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          December 22, 2020 11:00 AM

          Well, neither did a lot of games, like Cyberpunk on Sony consoles, but that’s 2020 for you. Maybe you should cut them some slack. >:(

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 22, 2020 10:21 AM

      That is not wreckfest?

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 22, 2020 10:23 AM

      What were the other contenders?

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        December 22, 2020 10:28 AM

        We talk about them in the video: Mario Kart Live, Art of Rally, WRC 9, and some other stuff.

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          December 22, 2020 10:29 AM

          Ah, nice. I just read the text 😔

        • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          December 22, 2020 10:49 AM

          Dirt 5 - not even a contender (or should I just go watch the video? lol)

          • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            December 22, 2020 11:03 AM

            The videos are great, watch em all

            • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              December 22, 2020 11:06 AM

              Yeah I enjoy watching them - just have trouble finding the time to make my way through all of them. :)

          • m0nkz legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            December 22, 2020 11:23 AM

            That game makes me sad. I really only bought it because it's one of the only RTX games on PS5 and I do like the Dirt series normally. It's just so BLAND. The custom tracks are the only real highlight for me, otherwise it's pretty forgettable :(

        • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          December 22, 2020 10:56 AM

          Mario Kart Live lol

          • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
            reply
            December 22, 2020 12:46 PM

            It isn’t the best racing game, but it is kinda cool.

            • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              December 22, 2020 12:48 PM

              I just got caught up on the videos to this one. Your arguments are definitely solid and it deserves the shoutout. Nintendo are the only ones keeping toys to life going in an interesting way.

