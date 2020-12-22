Shacknews Best Sports Game of 2020 - NHL 21

Never did I dare dream of the day an NHL game would top Madden or NBA titles as the Shacknews Best Sports Game, but 2020 is not a typical year. EA Vancouver offered up what I confidently describe as the best hockey game ever released if you are looking for simulation instead of arcade, and I fought hard for NHL 21 to get its recognition during our 2020 deliberations.

Don’t get me wrong; I can and will blast out a laundry list of things “wrong” with any NHL game, but that’s as much about me being too deeply invested as it is unbiased criticism. The truth is NHL 21 has so much to offer just about every player type it cannot be ignored this year.

EA Vancouver overhauled the Be a Pro mode with new conversations, cinematics, perks, and more. They added a frantic trade deadline activity that is perhaps the best thing in the game today. They worked on the core play to ensure a more fluid experience, including better save animations for goaltenders and improved AI teammates for a more immersive gameplay experience. They even peppered the title with new dekes, both functional and fancy.

The NHL franchise has been one of my favorites since NHLPA Hockey ’93. My first goal was a point shot by Jamie Macoun while playing on a friend’s system. I have played every game since that one. This year, I play Franchise Mode each weekend with a friend where we drink beer and try to build a dynasty team. There are spreadsheets and a whiteboard to track line combinations and prospects. When I’m playing solo, I have my Be a Pro where I bumped Zach Hymen off the left wing and joined Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on the top line for the Leafs.

In a year where we all have built-in excuses as to why something isn’t meeting expectations, EA Vancouver rolled out a stellar entry into its hockey franchise with NHL 21. Congratulations to EA Vancouver and NHL 21 on winning the award for Shacknews Best Sports Game of 2020.

