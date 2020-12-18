Shacknews Twitch Highlights: GOTY, Extra Life, and The Game Awards The final batch of Shackenws Twitch Highlights of 2020 have arrived.

This year saw the birth of many new shows over on the Shacknews Twitch Channel. Because of this, we created the Shacknews Twitch Highlights series over on YouTube in order to help our viewers keep up with the best moments from the latest week in streams. The newest episode has arrived and it’s a big one, as it’ll be the final round of Shacknews Twitch Highlights of 2020.

This week’s Twitch Highlights kick off with our live coverage of The Game Awards. Hosts Chris Jarrard, Asif Khan, Blake Morse, and Greg Burke watched as Geoff Keighley hosted the latest edition of his staple award show. The Game Awards was packed with announcements, including the reveal of a new Perfect Dark game. We also get to see the crew react to the biggest winners and losers of the evening.

Next up, we visit the latest episode of the Stimulus Games. A recurring series on our livestream, the Stimulus Games have been a fun way for us to give back during the pandemic. In the final Stimulus Games of 2020, we assembled a massive group composed of previous winners for the ultimate showdown. The group faced off in Mario Kart 8, Tetris 99, and Rocket League.

Throughout this week, we’ve been racking our brains to come up with the best games of 2020. As apart of our celebration, we held marathons where we streamed some of our favorite games of the year as we deliberated and discussed. This also doubled as our Extra Life Game Day for 2020, as we were able to raise over $40,000 for Children’s Specialized Hospital New Jersey.

