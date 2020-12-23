New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Best Co-Op Game of 2020 - Deep Rock Galactic

I'm a space dwarf from the Outer Rim and I say 'Kill 'em all!'

Chris Jarrard
The lure of grandiose single-player video games is ever strong, but when we think back across all the best gaming moments in our lives, the times we spent playing with friends consistently rank at the top of our list. Games designed to be played cooperatively require designs that differ from single-player or competitive multiplayer offerings and are at their best when requiring the playgroup to work together to reach a common goal (or in some games, simply survive a level). After spending what seems like an eternity in Steam’s Early Access program, Deep Rock Galactic officially launched as a complete game this year. Developer Ghost Ship Games has managed to polish the experience into a smooth, glistening co-op gem that stands above all other contenders in a year where many of us spent our days quarantined at home in need of escape.

The setup for Deep Rock Galactic is rather simple, a malevolent mega-corporation requires an endless supply of mineral resources from parts of the galaxy that more reputable companies steer clear of due to safety reasons. Known as Deep Rock Galactic, the corporation enlists the services of roughneck space dwarves for missions that normal folks would never dare accept. Players begin these missions and ride in drop pods that burrow deep into the middle of various planets in search of minerals. Simply mining these death spheres is dangerous enough, but they also happen to be infested with millions of pissed-off space bugs. 

A satisfying mix of Left 4 Dead and Helldivers, Deep Rock Galactic offers a gameplay loop that remains engaging, even after hundreds of drops. Securing the required materials for each mission requires exploration and cooperation from the team while the ever-present threat of space bug annihilation hangs over all the proceedings. Should the materials required by the mission be gathered, you and your space dwarf crew must then escape in the drop pod while being pursued by angry waves of space bugs. Should your group not get eaten, you gain money and XP that can be used to upgrade your character and equipment.

Players can choose from one of four dwarf classes, each with their own special strengths and specialized equipment. Each piece of equipment and weaponry is fully upgradeable and customizable, offering an enticing carrot on the stick to keep players coming back for increasingly dangerous missions. Downtime is spent on the Space Rig where the dwarves work on their gear, get rest, and get wasted at The Abyss Bar, a watering hole that serves the finest hooch in the Outer Rim. You'll have to travel beyond the edges of this universe to find a better co-op game.

Check out the other winners from The Shacknews Awards 2020 in our Year of the Games: 2020 article.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 23, 2020 12:00 PM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Shacknews Best Co-Op Game of 2020 - Deep Rock Galactic

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 23, 2020 12:53 PM

      I keep wanting to get this game but I really need to upgrade my PC first.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        December 23, 2020 12:55 PM

        It’s on sale right now...

      • Rag and Bone Man legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 23, 2020 1:47 PM

        I have an older CPU and it takes awhile to load levels but it's still playable even with a few areas where the framerate drops. It's a lot of fun with friends for sure and seems to be a hit with my brother whom I have general issues finding co-op game he would have fun with.

        • one random winner legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 23, 2020 1:58 PM

          My PC is about a decade old now. I'm trying to get a 5600x (although I might end up grabbing a 5700 when they come out) and a not-shitty GPU but its been hard to find.

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 23, 2020 12:55 PM

      Note: this is included in MS Gamepass PC

      • zerog83 legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 23, 2020 1:53 PM

        damn, was it just added? I just bought it on Steam a few weeks ago.

        • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          December 23, 2020 1:55 PM

          5 November

          • zerog83 legacy 10 years
            reply
            December 23, 2020 1:56 PM

            I need to better integrate gamepass into my gameflow

            • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              December 23, 2020 1:57 PM

              We all do TBH

              • zerog83 legacy 10 years
                reply
                December 23, 2020 1:58 PM

                there are some games that won't work between gamepass and other services though, aren't there?

                • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  December 23, 2020 2:13 PM

                  i do think this is right for a few

                  • zerog83 legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    December 23, 2020 2:25 PM

                    that is disappointing. really hope this doesn't become a trend between stores

      • Dimmona legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 23, 2020 3:06 PM

        And cross-save seems to be working great! I've been playing on both series X and PC - great game I would have never tried if not for gamepass

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 23, 2020 1:02 PM

      I love how Crabs comes crashing in and tells everyone what time it is. :D

    • aaarrrgh legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 23, 2020 1:04 PM

      Good choice!

