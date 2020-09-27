New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

What does cyan mean in Among Us?

Curious what everyone means when they say "cyan"? Wonder no more!
Sam Chandler
27

Among Us is a straightforward game. You either fix the ship or try and kill those fixing the ship. But sometimes new language and metas crop up in the game. One such word that can cause some players confusion is “cyan”. For those that have never seen that word before or what it’s referencing, it can be a puzzling moment.

What does cyan mean?

To put it simply, cyan is the name of a color, specifically, light blue. Whenever someone is referring to “cyan” in Among Us, they’re talking about the spaceman that isn’t the dark blue character. No one really uses the term “light blue” as it takes longer to type out, and speed is often rather important.

cyan meaning among us
Cyan is another word for light-blue. In this image, cyan has just killed green. Oh, no!

Most of the other colors are fairly self-explanatory. There aren’t a lot of alternative color names that are used, except perhaps “lime” to refer to light-green. However, this is certainly a more common and easily-understood name for a color.

Figuring out which one is cyan can also be tough if that person is using a blank name or has no name. This is a rather cheeky strategy that makes it a bit more difficult for players to identify you.

If you want to be the cyan spaceman in Among Us, make sure you know how to use the character creator. This will allow you to not only pick cyan, but also equip different hats, skins, and even a pet if you buy one.

For those that have never seen the word “cyan” before, being confronted with it in Among Us is bound to be confusing. No, it’s not some way of calling someone “sus”, it’s actually referring to one of the many colors players can choose. So now, when the word cyan appears in the discussion field, you’ll know that everyone is talking about light-blue. Check out the Shacknews Among Us page for more helpful tips.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    September 27, 2020 8:05 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, What does cyan mean in Among Us?

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 27, 2020 8:54 PM

      Wow,, just, wow.


    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 27, 2020 8:56 PM

      This is amazing

    • ashkie legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 27, 2020 8:58 PM

      Is this a troll article

    • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 27, 2020 9:01 PM

      What if cyan was one of us? Just a slob like one of us?

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 27, 2020 9:13 PM

      Is this a joke?

    • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 27, 2020 9:24 PM

      The fuck

    • SerfaSam mercury mega
      reply
      September 27, 2020 9:47 PM

      BOYS I KNOW. I knoooooow. Remember, kids play games too. This might just be the first time someone has read the word "cyan".

      • bradsh legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 28, 2020 1:34 AM

        Heyyy whatever pays the bills. I think it's funny

      • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 28, 2020 3:49 AM

        not wrong! you'd be surprised what doesnt stick in their spongy little heads.

      • Alastayr legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 28, 2020 6:15 AM

        I actually enjoy this content and I'm glad someone is serving it.

        And since you're here, I wanna thank you for all the Destiny 2 guides you made a while back. You're the top hit for DLC content like Warmind nodes and Ascendant chests. And the guides are really useful.

        Awesome job and huge thanks!

        • SerfaSam mercury mega
          reply
          September 28, 2020 6:51 AM

          Thanks Alastayr! That's lovely of you to say!

          I try really hard to ensure my Destiny 2 guide content is as good as it can be. I find myself googling and re-reading my own guides from time-to-time, which also helps with ensuring it makes sense.

          Stay awesome, mate

      • aggressor legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 28, 2020 6:19 AM

        Whatever keeps the lights on.

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 28, 2020 6:27 AM

        TBF, I learned what Cyan was from reading his name in FFVI.

      • amrbean legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 28, 2020 6:40 AM

        Just to be clear, you thought a 331 word article was needed to answer a question that a kid could get from Googling "cyan"? Because Google gives me a 5 word answer that was far more clearer than this ad-revenue generator.

        • SerfaSam mercury mega
          reply
          September 28, 2020 6:50 AM

          Lol what ads?

        • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 28, 2020 7:10 AM

          41 words tearing down something that brings eyes to the site.

          • amrbean legacy 10 years
            reply
            September 28, 2020 7:11 AM

            This "article" is not bringing any eyes to the site.

            • amrbean legacy 10 years
              reply
              September 28, 2020 7:15 AM

              Or did you think this 362 word article that could be answered with one word is bringing eyes to the site?

              https://www.shacknews.com/article/120588/is-among-us-cross-platform

              The fact remains if anyone is googling these questions, they are going to read the google generated answer. They will not read 200+ word articles.

              It is just a lazy way to get more page clicks. And it does nothing to serve the gaming community.

              • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                September 28, 2020 7:38 AM

                Regardless of your armchair internet strongman hot take its been patiently explained by members of the staff that stuff like this DOES bring people to the site.

                I wonder what kind of conversation drives them away.

                Non-English speakers and kids who have never encountered the world cyan may use phrases like "among us cyan" or variations there of that will bring up this article and maybe a dictionary.com answer. If you're a non-English speaker or kid you may not know that cyan in the game is referring to the colour. Not everyone has your completely even tempered and superior consideration skills.

                • amrbean legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  September 28, 2020 7:43 AM

                  No, it brings page clicks. That doesn't mean its bringing new regular viewers.

                  But you are right, I am sure this article, written in English with more than 300 English words than necessary, is great for non-English speakers or children. That is logical. Again, filling a role that another source does better and easier.

                  • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
                    reply
                    September 28, 2020 10:06 AM

                    You don’t have to read them. You don’t have to even acknowledge them. You could continue using this free forum without shitting all over the people who work to keep it online.

        • r_picmip 5 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 28, 2020 7:17 AM

          Obviously it's working or they wouldn't do it.

        • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 28, 2020 8:04 AM

          Ad revenue generator… To keep up this website that all of us here in the chatty love and frequent… Doesn’t seem like a problem to me at all?

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 28, 2020 8:19 AM

        SEO is a hellava drug

      • jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 28, 2020 9:46 AM

        But if a kid searches 'cyan' on google, the first thing that comes up (as one would expect), is a wiki and dictionary link.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 27, 2020 10:18 PM

      What does magenta mean then?

      • Omaha legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 28, 2020 4:55 AM

        Well it sure ain't your genta.

    • The Ghost of Krow
      reply
      September 27, 2020 10:20 PM

      Azure is sus

    • jinglebro
      reply
      September 27, 2020 10:21 PM

      Bravo!

    • aethyr legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 27, 2020 11:15 PM

      Comedy cyan.

    • tightropetandy
      reply
      September 27, 2020 11:19 PM

      Cya noob

    • bradsh legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 28, 2020 1:33 AM

      Cutting edge journalism lol

      • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 28, 2020 10:07 AM

        More hot takes from brad. I remember when you used to be happy, cat.

    • OLIVIA103
      reply
      September 28, 2020 1:39 AM

      • imperator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 28, 2020 4:33 AM

        this the shack people here don't get out of bed for less than 30k a month, how can you even afford jeans on 10k.

    • Maarc legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 28, 2020 2:19 AM

      Can’t wait for magenta, yellow and key!

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 28, 2020 2:28 AM

      😮

    • Omaha legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 28, 2020 3:09 AM

      https://i.imgur.com/G3fCeXx.gifv

      needs to end with "Red was not the imoostor" to be more accurate.

    • gydot legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 28, 2020 3:45 AM

      what if we enter the game using names of colours?

    • skizl legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 28, 2020 4:01 AM

      trying to snag some of that sweet dictionary.com traffic

      • Omaha legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 28, 2020 4:54 AM

        Shacknews has been trying for years to grab that brass ring! (noun) (fig.) a valuable goal requiring effort.

    • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 28, 2020 6:06 AM

      No one really uses the term “light blue” as it takes longer to type out

      LMAO

    • gooblerampling
      reply
      September 28, 2020 6:29 AM

      I guess this really does cement that print journalism is dead. CMYK joke

    • amrbean legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 28, 2020 6:36 AM

      Sam, are you paid per article?

    • Fooldozer legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 28, 2020 6:52 AM

      I feel like there's a story behind this

    • sikander mercury mega
      reply
      September 28, 2020 7:27 AM

      what does "sus" mean in ShackNews article on Cyan?

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 28, 2020 7:51 AM

      Apparently I need an article about what "sus" means

    • roushimsx legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 28, 2020 8:18 AM

      Thank you!! I've been fucking wondering this for two god damn years

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 28, 2020 8:50 AM

      wtf is this article + thread????

      • Slowtreme legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 28, 2020 9:13 AM

        You wanted frontpage participation from the chatty? YOU FUCKING GOT IT

      • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 28, 2020 9:30 AM

        Tomorrow we’re going to learn the shocking history behind the color magenta.

    • Sze Ior legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 28, 2020 9:45 AM

      Article is incomplete without the creators of Myst weighing in.

