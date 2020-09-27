What does cyan mean in Among Us?
Curious what everyone means when they say "cyan"? Wonder no more!
Among Us is a straightforward game. You either fix the ship or try and kill those fixing the ship. But sometimes new language and metas crop up in the game. One such word that can cause some players confusion is “cyan”. For those that have never seen that word before or what it’s referencing, it can be a puzzling moment.
What does cyan mean?
To put it simply, cyan is the name of a color, specifically, light blue. Whenever someone is referring to “cyan” in Among Us, they’re talking about the spaceman that isn’t the dark blue character. No one really uses the term “light blue” as it takes longer to type out, and speed is often rather important.
Most of the other colors are fairly self-explanatory. There aren’t a lot of alternative color names that are used, except perhaps “lime” to refer to light-green. However, this is certainly a more common and easily-understood name for a color.
Figuring out which one is cyan can also be tough if that person is using a blank name or has no name. This is a rather cheeky strategy that makes it a bit more difficult for players to identify you.
If you want to be the cyan spaceman in Among Us, make sure you know how to use the character creator. This will allow you to not only pick cyan, but also equip different hats, skins, and even a pet if you buy one.
For those that have never seen the word “cyan” before, being confronted with it in Among Us is bound to be confusing. No, it’s not some way of calling someone “sus”, it’s actually referring to one of the many colors players can choose. So now, when the word cyan appears in the discussion field, you’ll know that everyone is talking about light-blue. Check out the Shacknews Among Us page for more helpful tips.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, What does cyan mean in Among Us?
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
well....
https://i.imgur.com/p4PemiF.png
-
working as intended!
https://i.imgur.com/GTyn8z5.png
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LOL, what ads? https://imgur.com/a/iTbTwSu
-
-
-
-
Or did you think this 362 word article that could be answered with one word is bringing eyes to the site?
https://www.shacknews.com/article/120588/is-among-us-cross-platform
The fact remains if anyone is googling these questions, they are going to read the google generated answer. They will not read 200+ word articles.
It is just a lazy way to get more page clicks. And it does nothing to serve the gaming community.
-
Regardless of your armchair internet strongman hot take its been patiently explained by members of the staff that stuff like this DOES bring people to the site.
I wonder what kind of conversation drives them away.
Non-English speakers and kids who have never encountered the world cyan may use phrases like "among us cyan" or variations there of that will bring up this article and maybe a dictionary.com answer. If you're a non-English speaker or kid you may not know that cyan in the game is referring to the colour. Not everyone has your completely even tempered and superior consideration skills.
-
No, it brings page clicks. That doesn't mean its bringing new regular viewers.
But you are right, I am sure this article, written in English with more than 300 English words than necessary, is great for non-English speakers or children. That is logical. Again, filling a role that another source does better and easier.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Make money online more than $10k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $14323 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by itself visit for more info Here> > > > > > > > > > https://www.2netpay.com
-
-
-
https://i.imgur.com/G3fCeXx.gifv
needs to end with "Red was not the imoostor" to be more accurate.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-