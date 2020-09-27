How to get a blank name - Among Us Become even stealthier by having an invisible, blank, or no name in Among Us.

Having a blank name in Among Us makes your character a little bit more difficult to see. For Impostors, this could mean easier kills while for Crewmates, it means maybe being overlooked by the killers. Whatever your reasons may be, getting an invisible name is easy.

Blank or invisible name

By pasting in the right Unicode character, you can have a blank name in Among Us.

Getting no name, making a blank name, or turning your name invisible in Among Us is all the same thing, really. It’s worth noting that this only works on mobile devices, sorry PC players! How this works is actually by copy-pasting a special Unicode character.

Copy the blank space between the quotation marks “ㅤ” Select the name field in Local or Online Tap the field to get the option to “Paste” Paste the above Unicode character. Note: Do not paste the quotation marks

After pasting the blank space, you should see the cursor move slightly along, indicating that there is a character there. You can now tap “Done” and launch into a game. You will find that your little spaceman has no name!

Pasting the Unicode character will show a little space before the cursor line.

If you accidentally copy-paste the quotation marks, just delete them or just copy the Unicode character again. This character can also be found on Compart. There are other sites where it can be found, though they appear to be unsecure.

Outside of being slightly more difficult to see and identify, there’s not a whole lot of point to having a blank name (or no name) in Among Us. Players can still recognize you by your color or by saying “It’s the one with an invisible name”. However, having a blank name could be useful for those trying to take screenshots or make videos.

Removing your name, or having a blank name, in Among Us is a sneaky bit of trickery. It’s currently only possible on mobile, so PC players will need to stick with normal letters and numbers. There’s a good chance this will get patched out, so use it while you can! Check out the Shacknews Among Us page for more helpful tips.