How to use Sabotage - Among Us Correct use of Sabotages in Among Us will make an Impostor's victory happen faster.

Players experiencing Among Us for the first time may be tripped up by the Sabotage ability. This little button is exclusive to Impostors, but it’s not altogether clear what it does or how players should use it. Let’s explore the possibilities offered by the Sabotage ability, as well as how and when you should be using it in Among Us.

What does Sabotage do?

Sabotage is a unique ability for Impostors. This ability allows the Impostor to sabotage systems around the ship or map. Through careful use of Sabotage, an Impostor can make it significantly easier for them kill unsuspecting crewmates.

All sabotage abilities

As of writing, an Impostor has a few different Sabotage abilities available to them. Each of these has a specific role, but all of them are designed to cause the crewmates stress.

Communications – When the Communications are sabotaged, players will not be able to see their tasks. This can only be fixed at a Communications room.

Doors – The Impostor can sabotage any door on the map, causing them to close. This is a great way of locking victims in a room or stopping players from reaching a certain area. Closing doors in Among Us is a great sabotage to use whenever possible.

Lights – By sabotaging the lights, the crewmates’ vision will shrink to a small area around them. Unless they’re standing right beside someone, they will not be able to see them. The Impostor’s vision is unaffected by this one.

O2 – Sabotaging the O2 will cause the ship to expel its oxygen. At this point, two places on the map will be highlighted and the crewmates will need to fix it within a countdown or they will all die.

Reactor – Represented by a radioactive symbol, the Reactor Sabotage will cause the reactors to meltdown. Much like the O2, players will need to go to two points to fix the meltdown before a countdown ends or they will all die.

It’s worth noting that an Impostor can fix any sabotage. Sometimes it can be worth fixing a sabotage if it means keeping up the disguise.

How to use Sabotages

In terms of using a Sabotage, it’s as simple as pressing the Sabotage button on the bottom-right of the screen. This will bring up a map of the area. Clicking on the radioactive symbol will cause a reactor meltdown, clicking the electrical symbol will shut off the lights, the Wi-Fi symbol will shut down communications, and pressing on the door symbols of each room will close that room’s doors.

One special advantage the Door Sabotage has is that it can be used repeatedly. An Impostor could shut and lock all the doors on the map by tapping them all individually. However, when a major Sabotage is used (O2, Reactor, Communications and Lights), all Sabotages will go on cooldown, including the doors.

Note that the Sabotage button is replaced with the vent ability when near vents or the various use abilities when near other interactive areas. Read our guide on how to use vents if you need a refresher.

Keep in mind that you don't want to be standing still while performing a sabotage. This is a dead giveaway that you're in another menu causing mischief.

Players that want to practice the Sabotage abilities in Among Us can do so in the free play mode. Simply go near the laptop and click it or the customize button. On the screen, select the red folder labelled Be_Imposter.exe.

With a firm grasp on the Sabotage abilities, you will quickly become a formidable Impostor, clearing ships within a few minutes. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Among Us page for other helpful guides and answers to your every question.