Evening Reading - September 4, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

I still stan Julia Stiles, Cyberpunk EIC

She is my North star.

How goes the cyber learning, kids?

Teachers should be paid 3 times what they get currently.

SKA AGAINST RACISM 2020

Ska is an amazing genre full of outstanding bands, and they all came together today to raise money to fight against social injustice. The vinyl record is sold out, but you can still support the cause of racial equality with a purchase of this digital album full of all-star ska artists.

The cops who killed Breonna Taylor should be arrested.

Speaking of music, have this Luke Slater x Speedy J set

Oh yeah, mr.sleepy released a new record today too! Only three copies left in this limited run. I am waiting for his next digital release.

Sometimes the mask wears you

A for effort.

HAMBURGER!!!

I love this clip.

This turtle is cool

Don't leave anyone hanging.

Lola reacts to the Super Mario 35th Anniversary Nintendo Direct

She is too young to remember how cool Sunshine is.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 4, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

