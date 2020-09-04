Evening Reading - September 4, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
The Stimulus Games have been benefitting a lot of people and they're still going strong 🙏
The Shacknews Dump 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/1UR71f6EzD
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
I still stan Julia Stiles, Cyberpunk EIC
Julia Stiles as the school newspaper’s cyberpunk editor-in-chief on a 1994 episode of ‘Ghostwriter.’ I will never get tired of this clip. pic.twitter.com/Nzb8q0gwRq— d. patrick rodgers (@dpatrickrodgers) January 29, 2020
She is my North star.
How goes the cyber learning, kids?
i can't stop laughing at this tiktok helmp pic.twitter.com/8B06SbiCYZ— aly 🖤 (@side_questress) September 2, 2020
Teachers should be paid 3 times what they get currently.
SKA AGAINST RACISM 2020
SKA AGAINST RACISM 2020 pic.twitter.com/1jOPXWyi4N— Asian Man Records (@asianmanrecords) September 4, 2020
Ska is an amazing genre full of outstanding bands, and they all came together today to raise money to fight against social injustice. The vinyl record is sold out, but you can still support the cause of racial equality with a purchase of this digital album full of all-star ska artists.
The cops who killed Breonna Taylor should be arrested.
Speaking of music, have this Luke Slater x Speedy J set
Oh yeah, mr.sleepy released a new record today too! Only three copies left in this limited run. I am waiting for his next digital release.
Sometimes the mask wears you
To the folks saying I’m wearing it the wrong way round: I tried pic.twitter.com/JfOCCNbmoP— Beth Whitlock (@beth_whitlock) September 4, 2020
A for effort.
HAMBURGER!!!
September 4, 2020
I love this clip.
This turtle is cool
gator and turtle high five pic.twitter.com/CP8ElZkSZo— Gators Daily 🐊 (@GatorsDaily) September 4, 2020
Don't leave anyone hanging.
Lola reacts to the Super Mario 35th Anniversary Nintendo Direct
Lola reacts to the #supermario35th #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/gcRwsJ4Ics— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) September 3, 2020
She is too young to remember how cool Sunshine is.
