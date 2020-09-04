Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 4: New Humble Choice picks

There's a lot to get excited about with this weekend's deals. There's something from almost every one of the major retailers. For this weekend, we're going to start off by spotlight Humble Bundle. It's that time where the monthly Humble Choice selections rotate in and there are some great games to be found this month. Golf With Friends, Lethal League Blaze, Catherine Classic, and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair are among the games available this month. And Humble's extended their offer where subscribers will get to keep all 12 games this month! That goes nicely with the Humble Store's End of Summer Sale, which has added a number of games from publishers like Ubisoft, Capcom, and Bethesda to go along with games that were already on sale last week.
Steam is offering up the best of 505 Games, which means the first Steam sale for Death Stranding. At 25 percent off, that's one of the lowest prices for the PC version so far. You can also grab Control, Bloodstained, and Indivisible while you're at it. Over at Origin and Green Man Gaming, you can find the best of EA, including the Command & Conquer remaster and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Fanatical has the lowest price to date on the full Batman Arkham Collection. And the Ubisoft Store is offering the first Tom Clancy's The Division for free this weekend only.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth - $19.99 (60% off)
- StarCraft 2 Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Into The Breach - FREE until 9/10
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (82% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $31.91 (20% off)
- EA Publisher Sale
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $28.79 (52% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $11.59 (71% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 [Origin] - $4.79 (92% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $11.39 (62% off)
- More from Fanatical's EA Publisher Sale.
- WB Games Publisher Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $16.79 (72% off)
- LEGO Worlds [Steam] - $8.39 (72% off)
- Mad Max [Steam] - $4.59 (77% off)
- LEGO Marvel's Avengers [Steam] - $4.59 (77% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $28.19 (53$ off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $40.52 (66% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection [Steam] - $6.99 (80% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $12.94 (63% off)
GamersGate
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $30.00 (50% off)
- GreedFall [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Vampyr [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $10.20 (66% off)
GOG.com
Purchase Iron Harvest at full price before September 8 and receive Sudden Strike 4 for free.
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle - $21.59 (20% off)
- Grim Dawn - $4.99 (80% off)
- Dungeon Siege Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Unavowed - $8.99 (40% off)
- Creature in the Well - $9.74 (35% off)
- Mount & Blade: Warband - $4.99 (75% off)
- Torchlight II - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - $3.99 (80% off)
- Oxenfree - $2.49 (75% off)
- Wandersong - $9.99 (50% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition [Steam] - $28.47 (43% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- EA Sale
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $14.24 (29% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $28.50 (52% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II [Origin] - $14.25 (52% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $11.40 (71% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $11.40 (62% off)
- More from Green Man Gaming's EA Sale.
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- Disintegration [Steam] - $20.39 (49% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $40.53 (66% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $12.75 (79% off)
- Cuphead [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide II [Steam] - $6.00 (80% off)
- Magicka 2 [Steam] - $3.19 (79% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of September, select between Golf With Your Friends, Generation Zero, Forager, Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York, Fun With Ragdolls: The Game, Lethal League Blaze, Strange Brigade, Evoland, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Catherine Classic, The Shapeshifting Detective, and The Occupation. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before October 2.
Pay $1 or more for Treasure Hunter Simulator and 911 Operator. Pay more than the average $9.02 for We The Revolution, Elite Dangerous, theHunter: Call of the Wild, and Radio Commander. Pay $15 or more to also receive PC Building Simulator and theHunter: Call of the Wild Silver Ridge Peaks DLC pack. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 or more for Devil's Hunter, Haimrik, 7.62 High Calibre + Hard Life DLC, Gift of Parthax, and Shiny. Pay more than the average $6.66 for Eternity: The Last Unicorn, Through the Woods, Quantum Replica, Codex of Victory, Re-Legion, and Realpolitiks. Pay $12 or more to also receive Conglomerate 451, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, Deep Sky Derelicts, and Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects. Pay $18 or more to also receive Ancestors Legacy (w/Digital Artbook and Digital Soundtrack) and Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark Missions and Monsters. These activate on Steam.
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Bethesda End of Summer Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $44.99 (25% off)
- Fallout 76 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Rage 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colosssus [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Bethesda End of Summer Sale.
- Capcom End of Summer Sale
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition [Steam] - $22.48 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $14.79 (63% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's End of Summer Sale.
- 2K Games End of Summer Sale
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $47.68 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's 2K Games End of Summer Sale.
- Square Enix End of Summer Sale
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Deux Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $19.59 (72% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
- Daikatana [Steam] - $1.39 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix End of Summer Sale.
- Bandai Namco End of Summer Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ [Steam] - $9.59 (84% off)
- SoulCalibur VI [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Bandai Namco End of Summer Sale.
- Ubisoft End of Summer Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $9.99 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $40.49 (55% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Ubisoft End of Summer Sale.
- EA End of Summer Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $6.59 (67% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $14.79 (63% off)
- More from the Humble Store's EA End of Summer Sale.
- Private Division End of Summer Sale
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disintegration [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Deep Silver End of Summer Sale
- Metro Exodus [Steam/Epic] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Metro Redux Bundle [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Outward [Steam/Epic] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dead Island Definitive Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Deep Silver End of Summer Sale.
- WB Games End of Summer Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- F.E.A.R. Complete Pack [Steam] - $10.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's WB Games End of Summer Sale.
- Techland End of Summer Sale
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
- God's Trigger [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Pure Farming 2018 [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Frontier Developments End of Summer Sale
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $31.49 (30% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Frontier Developments End of Summer Sale.
- Rockstar End of Summer Sale
- Red Dead Redemption [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $10.49 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Rockstar End of Summer Sale.
- Rebellion End of Summer Sale
- Sniper Elite 4 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Zombie Army Trilogy [Steam] - $8.99 (80% off)
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered [Steam] - $26.24 (25% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Rebellion End of Summer Sale.
- Raw Fury End of Summer Sale
- Whispers of a Machine [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
- Atomicrops [Epic] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition [Steam] - $8.24 (45% off)
- Kingdom: New Lands [Steam] - $3.74 (75% off)
- Night Call [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Raw Fury End of Summer Sale.
- Idea Factory End of Summer Sale
- Amnesia: Memories [Steam] - $4.99 (50% off)
- Dark Rose Valkyrie [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Death End Re;Quest 2 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Star Varnir [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Idea Factory End of Summer Sale.
- NIS America End of Summer Sale
- Killer7 [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Assault Spy [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- A Rose in the Twilight [Steam] - $4.99 (50% off)
- Birthdays the Beginning [Steam] - $7.49 (25% off)
- Disgaea 5 Complete [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's NIS America End of Summer Sale.
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mount & Blade: Warband [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hitman GOTY Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fable Anniversary [Steam] - $8.74 (75% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition [Steam] - $16.99 (65% off)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Owlboy [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Guacamelee 2 [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved [Steam] - $9.99 (80% off)
Origin
- Fall Action Sale
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield V - $11.99 (70% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $13.99 (70% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 - $4.99 (92% off)
- Anthem - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition DLC Bundle - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Origin Fall Action Sale
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's The Division - FREE TO KEEP until 9/8
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $40.50 (55% off)
Steam
- 505 Games Publisher Sale
- Death Stranding - $44.99 (25% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $31.99 (20% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione - $19.99 (50% off)
- Indivisible - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from Steam's 505 Publisher Sale.
- Realms Deep 2020
- Ion Fury - $16.74 (33% off)
- Postal 4: No Regrets - $15.99 (20% off)
- Wrath: Aeon of Ruin - $19.99 (20% off)
- DUSK - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ultrakill - $15.99 (20% off)
- More from the Steam Realms Deep 2020 Sale.
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Witcher III GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Black Desert Online Remastered - $2.99 (70% off)
- Monster Train - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $6.99 (65% off)
- Timespinner - $9.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: WWII - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $30.16 (77% off)
- A Way Out - $9.89 (67% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Unravel Two - $6.99 (65% off)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $7.99 (60% off)
