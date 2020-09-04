Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 4: New Humble Choice picks

There's a lot to get excited about with this weekend's deals. There's something from almost every one of the major retailers. For this weekend, we're going to start off by spotlight Humble Bundle. It's that time where the monthly Humble Choice selections rotate in and there are some great games to be found this month. Golf With Friends, Lethal League Blaze, Catherine Classic, and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair are among the games available this month. And Humble's extended their offer where subscribers will get to keep all 12 games this month! That goes nicely with the Humble Store's End of Summer Sale, which has added a number of games from publishers like Ubisoft, Capcom, and Bethesda to go along with games that were already on sale last week.

Steam is offering up the best of 505 Games, which means the first Steam sale for Death Stranding. At 25 percent off, that's one of the lowest prices for the PC version so far. You can also grab Control, Bloodstained, and Indivisible while you're at it. Over at Origin and Green Man Gaming, you can find the best of EA, including the Command & Conquer remaster and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Fanatical has the lowest price to date on the full Batman Arkham Collection. And the Ubisoft Store is offering the first Tom Clancy's The Division for free this weekend only.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

GamersGate

GOG.com

Subscribe to the GOG.com newsletter! You'll receive a free GWENT Card Keg and a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition!

Purchase Iron Harvest at full price before September 8 and receive Sudden Strike 4 for free.

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of September, select between Golf With Your Friends, Generation Zero, Forager, Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York, Fun With Ragdolls: The Game, Lethal League Blaze, Strange Brigade, Evoland, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Catherine Classic, The Shapeshifting Detective, and The Occupation. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before October 2.

Pay $1 or more for Treasure Hunter Simulator and 911 Operator. Pay more than the average $9.02 for We The Revolution, Elite Dangerous, theHunter: Call of the Wild, and Radio Commander. Pay $15 or more to also receive PC Building Simulator and theHunter: Call of the Wild Silver Ridge Peaks DLC pack. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 or more for Devil's Hunter, Haimrik, 7.62 High Calibre + Hard Life DLC, Gift of Parthax, and Shiny. Pay more than the average $6.66 for Eternity: The Last Unicorn, Through the Woods, Quantum Replica, Codex of Victory, Re-Legion, and Realpolitiks. Pay $12 or more to also receive Conglomerate 451, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, Deep Sky Derelicts, and Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects. Pay $18 or more to also receive Ancestors Legacy (w/Digital Artbook and Digital Soundtrack) and Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark Missions and Monsters. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam