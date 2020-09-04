New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 4: PlayStation Essential Picks

This weekend's console deals are led by the PlayStation Essential Picks sale, which features the first digital discount on The Last of Us Part 2.
Ozzie Mejia
Summer is over, which means parents are going back to school and parents are trying to balance work and the new normal of distance learning. Naturally, it's a great time for video games, because Labor Day Weekend will be the last long weekend for a while. PlayStation is hoping to make this weekend a little more fun with its Essential Picks sale. This features the first price cut for The Last of Us Part 2, along with discounts on Persona 5 Royal, Death Stranding, Dreams, and a handful of first-party PlayStation games.

Elsewhere, monthly freebies have rotated out. Tom Clancy's The Division is free on Xbox One while Street Fighter V and PUBG are both free for PS4. And over in Nintendo Land, some new publisher sales have popped up. Switch owners can grab the best of 2K Games, but the eagle-eyed shopper will also spot discounts for games like The Outer Worlds and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, as well as a slew of great indies.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

