Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 4: PlayStation Essential Picks

Summer is over, which means parents are going back to school and parents are trying to balance work and the new normal of distance learning. Naturally, it's a great time for video games, because Labor Day Weekend will be the last long weekend for a while. PlayStation is hoping to make this weekend a little more fun with its Essential Picks sale. This features the first price cut for The Last of Us Part 2, along with discounts on Persona 5 Royal, Death Stranding, Dreams, and a handful of first-party PlayStation games.
Elsewhere, monthly freebies have rotated out. Tom Clancy's The Division is free on Xbox One while Street Fighter V and PUBG are both free for PS4. And over in Nintendo Land, some new publisher sales have popped up. Switch owners can grab the best of 2K Games, but the eagle-eyed shopper will also spot discounts for games like The Outer Worlds and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, as well as a slew of great indies.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Tom Clancy's The Division - FREE!
- Override: Mech City Brawl - FREE!
- FIFA The Journey Trilogy - $9.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor: Martyr - $9.99 (75% off)
- Vampyr - $11.99 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlords of New York Edition - $26.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle - $29.99 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox One Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Essential Picks Sale
- The Last of Us Part II - $49.99 (16% off)
- Death Stranding - $29.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Dreams - $29.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition - $33.49 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $21.99 (45% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- God of War - $14.99 (25% off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - $14.99 (25% off)
- Battlefield V - $14.79 (63% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $29.99 (25% off)
- Quantic Dream Collection (Detroit: Become Human + Heavy Rain + Beyond: Two Souls) - $14.79 (63% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Essential Picks Sale.
- Games Under $15 Sale
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.99 (35% off)
- Bloodborne - $12.99 (35% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $9.99 (50% off)
- Until Dawn - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ratchet and Clank - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Last Guardian - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tearaway Unfolded - $4.99 (75% off)
- Gran Turismo Sport - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 (50% off)
- God of War III Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $3.99 (80% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Donut County - $6.49 (50% off)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $15 Sale.
- Hidden Gems Sale
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- Maneater - $29.99 (25% off)
- Subnautica - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Forest - $9.99 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Moving Out - $17.49 (30% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- inFAMOUS: First Light - $7.04 (53% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid - $11.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Amnesia: Collection - $4.49 (85% off)
- Journey - $4.94 (67% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Hidden Gems Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Street Fighter V - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- 2K Publisher Sale
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $29.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $39.99 (25% off)
- BioShock Remastered - $15.99 (20% off)
- BioShock Remastered 2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition - $15.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $39.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $31.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands GOTY Edition - $23.99 (20% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $39.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - $5.09 (80% off)
- Carnival Games - $9.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K18 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ubisoft Summer Blowout Sale
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $14.79 (65% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale
- Donut County - $3.89 (75% off)
- Gorogoa - $5.99 (60% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $7.99 (60% off)
- Florence - $2.99 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Telling Lies - $13.99 (30% off)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition - $17.49 (30% off)
- 11 Bit Studios Publisher Sale
- Moonlighter - $8.49 (75% off)
- Children of Morta - $13.19 (35% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Beat Cop - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $47.99 (20% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $6.79 (66% off)
- Vampyr - $22.49 (50% off)
- Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Don't Starve Nintendo Switch Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Knights and Bikes - $15.99 (20% off)
- Superliminal - $16.00 (20% off)
- SUPERHOT - $14.99 (40% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $13.49 (55% off)
- Runbow - $3.74 (75% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- Bridge Constructor Portal - $5.99 (60% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $11.99 (40% off)
- Speedrunners - $8.99 (40% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $12.49 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- SteamWorld Dig - $2.49 (75% off)
- SteamWorld Heist Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Nidhogg II - $5.99 (60% off)
- Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition - $10.99 (45% off)
- Gone Home - $5.99 (60% off)
- Drawful 2 - $5.49 (45% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 4: PlayStation Essential Picks