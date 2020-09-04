Wasteland 3 update 1.1.0 patch notes The first major update has arrived for Wasteland 3 and addresses several issues.

Wasteland 3 is a new RPG sequel from InXile Entertainment. Giving players total freedom on how to play and experience the story, the game is a fun throwback to classic RPGs. The Wasteland 3 1.1.0 Update is being rolled out to consoles and PC and addresses several issues with the game.

Wasteland 3 Update 1.1.0 patch notes:

Quests and Gameplay

Fixed issues that could cause character and quest progression to be lost

Fixed Fishlips’ encounter

Fixed an issue where some players would see an endlessly looping Ambush Site intro

The La Perla quest can now be completed

Polly and the Cyborg Chickens have been beefed up

Co-op

Fixed issues that could cause character and quest progression to be lost

Fixed multiple issues that could cause an infinite loading screen

Fixed a sync issue where the host and guest could see the Kodiak in different places after receiving a radio call

The host and guests will no longer get different radio calls on the world map

Resolved an issue where one player would only see a black screen while the other is watching the intro video

Resolved an issue whereby one player getting disconnected in character creation within Ranger HQ would cause the other player’s game to become unresponsive

Fixed a crash that could occur when a second player joins an in-progress conversation with Irv

Fixed a crash that could occur for the guest when talking with Hope Emerson

Stability

Fixed a possible freeze when approaching a specific robot in Broadmoor Heights

Fixed an issue where the UI could disappear if viewing the main menu for a long time

That’s everything new in the Wasteland 3 1.1.0 Update! Hopefully, if you experienced some bugs during your play time, this patch squashed those for you. We here at Shacknews are pretty fond of Wasteland 3, as evident in our review. For more on the RPG, visit the page on our site dedicated to Wasteland 3.