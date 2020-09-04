Wasteland 3 update 1.1.0 patch notes
The first major update has arrived for Wasteland 3 and addresses several issues.
Wasteland 3 is a new RPG sequel from InXile Entertainment. Giving players total freedom on how to play and experience the story, the game is a fun throwback to classic RPGs. The Wasteland 3 1.1.0 Update is being rolled out to consoles and PC and addresses several issues with the game.
Wasteland 3 Update 1.1.0 patch notes:
Quests and Gameplay
- Fixed issues that could cause character and quest progression to be lost
- Fixed Fishlips’ encounter
- Fixed an issue where some players would see an endlessly looping Ambush Site intro
- The La Perla quest can now be completed
- Polly and the Cyborg Chickens have been beefed up
Co-op
- Fixed issues that could cause character and quest progression to be lost
- Fixed multiple issues that could cause an infinite loading screen
- Fixed a sync issue where the host and guest could see the Kodiak in different places after receiving a radio call
- The host and guests will no longer get different radio calls on the world map
- Resolved an issue where one player would only see a black screen while the other is watching the intro video
- Resolved an issue whereby one player getting disconnected in character creation within Ranger HQ would cause the other player’s game to become unresponsive
- Fixed a crash that could occur when a second player joins an in-progress conversation with Irv
- Fixed a crash that could occur for the guest when talking with Hope Emerson
Stability
- Fixed a possible freeze when approaching a specific robot in Broadmoor Heights
- Fixed an issue where the UI could disappear if viewing the main menu for a long time
That’s everything new in the Wasteland 3 1.1.0 Update! Hopefully, if you experienced some bugs during your play time, this patch squashed those for you. We here at Shacknews are pretty fond of Wasteland 3, as evident in our review. For more on the RPG, visit the page on our site dedicated to Wasteland 3.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Wasteland 3 update 1.1.0 patch notes