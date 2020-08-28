Shacknews Dump - August 28, 2020 On this week's Shacknews Dump, there's plenty of new DC to dump about, plus Sony wants you win your chance at buying their PS5 system and more.

It’s a fresh, piping hit week of news and we’ve got a lot to talk about between DC, Sony, Games Done Quick, and the rest of the hottest stories out there. Good thing it’s Friday and time for another tightly-packed Shacknews Dump.

On this August 28 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’re kicking things off with the slate of reveals from DC Fandome. Co-op games Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are headed our way over the course of the next couple years. Meanwhile, Gamescom Opening Night Live was yesterday. We know Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t out yet, so we’ll try to refrain from giving it an award for being so good, but no promises. There’s plenty more to talk about from the presentation too. PS5 had an appearance on Opening Night Live, but more importantly, Sony wants you to enter for a chance to win your way to buying a PS5.

Catch all of these topics and more as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:15p.m. PT / 4:15p.m. ET. You can also catch the stream just below.

Here’s the rundown of what we’ll be talking about on this week’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank our viewers, followers, and subscribers for your support in all of the things we do here at Shacknews. Whether you throw a little bit of your hard-earned money our way or just hit that follow button or comment, you help make this fun and continually allow us to bring interesting projects to the table. As a reminder, if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you actually get a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you will. If by chance you’d like to throw it our way, we’d happily accept it. Need help with that? Follow our guide on linking your Twitch Prime Gaming and Amazon Prime accounts.

Are you ready? We sure are. So get set as we get ready to launch another hot Shacknews Dump on the ShackStream.