PlayStation 5 pre-order raffle signup opens to existing users Sony has opened up signups to existing PlayStation users for what is essentially a raffle to pre-order the initial launch quantity of PS5 consoles.

Sony and Microsoft have certainly played it close to the chest when it comes to details about the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X respectively. It looks like that will continue all the way through the launch of the PS5 console. Sony has opened up a new signup for pre-orders on its site that will allow existing PlayStation accounts to enter for a chance at pre-ordering the first and limited quantities of the new PS5 consoles.

PlayStation 5 pre-order raffle signup details

Sony revealed the pre-order details of the PS5 via a new page on the PlayStation website on August 26, 2020. If you have an existing PlayStation account, you’ll need to go to the signup page and enter your PlayStation Online ID and click submit to be eligible. If you are selected, you should receive notification at the email address associated with that PS Online ID about instructions to pre-order. Quantities will be limited, first-come, first-serve, with a specific selection of orderable stock, and not guaranteed simply because you sign-up. It’s a chance at ordering a PS5 and invitations will be time-restricted, as stressed in the PS5 pre-order FAQ page.

The limited quantities Sony has expected for the PlayStation 5 make this signup one of the more curiously complex of console pre-order situations.

Here’s a list of the products and quantities that will be available if you are selected to pre-order the PS5:

1 PS5 Console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

1 PS5 Digital Edition 2 DualSense wireless controllers

2 DualSense charging stations

2 Pulse 3D wireless headsets

2 Media remotes

2 HD Cameras

It may not come as a surprise to those who have followed the PlayStation 5’s marketing, but no price was revealed in this signup. That said, Sony has also reportedly expressed concerns in the past about limited quantities at the PS5’s launch due to manufacturing cost and difficulties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, Sony also apparently recently pushed for nearly double the quantity of PlayStation 5 consoles to be ready by the end of 2020. It would seem this initial offering will be highly selective for launch, but more consoles will hopefully coming down the line before year's end.

With the signups now available, it would be a good idea to rush over to the PlayStation website and get your signup in if you’re going to try to get your hands on a PS5 console for launch day. Be sure to follow our ongoing PS5 coverage for further news and updates as we follow this and other stories leading up to the launch.