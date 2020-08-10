Watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Episode 2 livestream here Night City Wire Episode 2 is happening this week and players can check out the latst Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay livestream right here.

Night City Wire Episode 2 will be the next time players get more news on Cyberpunk 2077. The team over at CD Projekt Red have more to whet our appetite before the game releases later in the year. You can watch the Night City Wire Episode 2 livestream right here!

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Episode 2

The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Episode 2 livestream is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. There’s no knowing exactly how long this livestream will last, but judging by the previous episode, viewers should anticipate about 30 minutes’ worth of content.

For Episode 2 of Night City Wire, players can expect news on lifepaths, the different types of weapons, as well as how Refused (the real-world band) transformed into SAMURAI (the in-game band). This will likely give players more of an idea about how their character will evolve over time based on the decisions made.

Join us on Monday, August 10 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv for episode 2 of Night City Wire! This time we'll share details about lifepaths, show you the types of weapons you will be using in the game, and discuss Refused's transformation into SAMURAI! #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/n3LFFocbVI — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 6, 2020

Probably the most important part of this demonstration will be the weapons. Because Cyberpunk 2077 is in a first-person perspective, the gunplay becomes the tools with which players interact with the content. If the game is to feel good to play, the gunplay needs to be impeccable.

So far, we’ve seen a handful of weapons ranging from pistols and submachine guns, to shotguns. Hopefully this episode will dive a bit more into the more sci-fi aspects of the weaponry, and even show off things like modifications.

For those that are still getting caught up to speed, the previous episode touched on a new mechanic called Braindance. This allows the player to essentially see the world through the eyes of an NPC by reliving their memories in order to investigate a crime, location, and more.

One more interesting tidbit that came out after the previous episode is that players will be able to customize their character’s genitals. We’re truly living in the future now. You can catch up on the latest news and information by checking out the Shacknews Cyberpunk 2077 page. Be sure to join us in the Chatty thread below and let us know your thoughts on Night City Wire Episode 2. Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on November 19, 2020.