Evening Reading - August 5, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Working on something at https://t.co/j5b6it2zAR that is truly exciting. I hope to transform how the community expresses themselves by giving them 21st century tools while staying true to the core philosophy that makes our corner of the Internet so special. Can’t wait to show you! pic.twitter.com/tii2HSFPkB — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 5, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Birthday, Metroid!

Samus it's your birthday, Happy birthday, Samus!

QuakeCon at Home begins

BYOC, more like Bring Your Own Convention.

Richie Hawtin Boiler Room Amsterdam 2012 DJ set

I like techno.

SpaceX completes a successful Starship test

This rocket will hopefuly get humanity to Mars someday.

Look at this cat

LOOK AT MY CAT pic.twitter.com/O0qZo1oNvJ — sloane (@skipper) August 5, 2020

Solid kitty cat.

Several Battlefields enters, but only one has what it tkes

Story as old as time.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 5, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.