Evening Reading - August 5, 2020

- Marvel's Avengers open beta impressions: Some assembly required
- Sports games that need to be rebooted
- 4YMM levels are the best thing going in Super Mario Maker 2 today
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons hands-on preview: Totally chill
- Hearthstone: Scholomance Academy - 8 decks to try on Day 1
- All weapons and tools - Grounded
- Shack Chat: What would make you buy an Xbox Series X?
- Weta Workshop Micro Epics unboxing and giveaway
- Steam has resolved an accidental delisting error
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Working on something at https://t.co/j5b6it2zAR that is truly exciting. I hope to transform how the community expresses themselves by giving them 21st century tools while staying true to the core philosophy that makes our corner of the Internet so special. Can’t wait to show you! pic.twitter.com/tii2HSFPkB— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 5, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Happy Birthday, Metroid!
August 6, 2020
Samus it's your birthday, Happy birthday, Samus!
QuakeCon at Home begins
QuakeCon at Home. pic.twitter.com/ruRLP8XtSS— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 6, 2020
BYOC, more like Bring Your Own Convention.
Richie Hawtin Boiler Room Amsterdam 2012 DJ set
I like techno.
SpaceX completes a successful Starship test
Starship liftoff and landing photos → https://t.co/095WHX44BX pic.twitter.com/S2xooN5mt4— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 5, 2020
This rocket will hopefuly get humanity to Mars someday.
Look at this cat
LOOK AT MY CAT pic.twitter.com/O0qZo1oNvJ— sloane (@skipper) August 5, 2020
Solid kitty cat.
Several Battlefields enters, but only one has what it tkes
Small Battlefield is cool, but have you considered Battlefield Battlefield? #SmashBros #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Gvt2TPhNGV— J Fresh (@JFreshSplat) August 5, 2020
Story as old as time.
