Weta Workshop Micro Epics unboxing and giveaway

In an ever-crowded world of pop culture collectibles, standing out from the pack takes something special. The folks at Weta Workshop are up to the challenge with the new line of Micro Epics, a series of 2-inch figures from some of the hottest properties. These figures pack a crazy amount of detail and articulation into a bite-sized package that is designed to look incredibly classy on your display shelves. We take some time to unbox the first wave of Micro Epics as well as offer our readers a chance to win a set of these sweet figures in our giveaway.

The initial wave of the newest Weta Workshop Micro Epics features figures from Aliens, District 9, and Apex: Legends. From Aliens, we get the micro debut of the alien queen herself, complete with protruding inner jaw. Pathfinder from Apex: Legends is included with a surprisingly detailed paint job of the iconic cobalt blue skin. Finally, the Exo Suit the Wikus pilots during the climax of District 9 makes a small-scale appearance to round out the bunch.

Each Micro Epic comes in packaging featuring some humorous flavor text, as well as clear acrylic display containers to show off and protect your investment. Each of these acrylic containers also features a rotating base that allows you to position your Micro Epic in whichever orientation you please.

You can win a complete set of the new series or an individual package with one of the three figures by entering our giveaway through the Gleam embeds below. The giveaway is restricted to U.S. residents only. Winners will be selected at the end of the week. Good luck!

Weta Micro Epics Full Set giveaway

Weta Micro Epics Pathfinder giveaway

Weta Micro Epics Alien Queen giveaway

Weta Micro Epics Exo Suit giveaway



