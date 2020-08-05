New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All weapons and tools - Grounded

A list of all weapons and tools in Grounded, the recipes to unlock them, and how to access the higher tiers.
There are dozens of weapons and tools in Grounded. Each tool has a specific use and each weapon a certain advantage. Unlocking and crafting these items requires a bit of work, like finding materials, and even analyzing certain resources. But this time and effort is rewarded with useful items of various tiers.

All weapons and tools

weapons and tools grounded
The Mint Mallet is one of the most powerful tools currently available in Grounded, and it also makes for a neat weapon!

Grounded is an ever-expanding survival game, which means new weapons and tools are likely to be added over the course of its lifetime. Below you will find several tables that contain each weapon and tool in Grounded, broken into the available tiers. You will also find the materials needed to craft them as well as how to unlock each recipe – a vital part in actually making them!

Weapons - Tier 1

Tier 1 weapons Recipe How to get recipe
Pebblet Spear
  • 2x Sprig
  • 3x Plant Fiber
  • 1x Pebblet
 Analyze a pebblet.
Sprig Bow
  • 3x Sprig
  • 4x Gnat Fuzz
  • 2x Woven Fiber
 Pick up some Gnat Fuzz.
Arrow
  • 2x Mite Fuzz
  • 5x Thistle Needle
 Pick up a thistle needle.
Venom Arrow
  • 5x Arrows
  • 1x Spider Venom
 Collect spider venom from a spider.
Lure Arrow
  • 5x Arrows
  • 1x Flower Petal
 Pick up a flower petal from a rose plant.
Gas Arrow
  • 1x Arrow
  • 1x Stinkbug Gas Sack
 Collect stinkbug gas sack from a stinkbug.
Spiky Sprig
  • 3x Sprig
  • 5x Thistle Needle
  • 2x Woven Fiber
 Analyze a sprig.
Larva Blade
  • 2x Larva Spike
  • 3x Grub Hide
  • 1x Acid Gland
 Find an acid gland or larva spike.
Rotten Larva Blade Found south of the yard, past the large branch.

Weapons - Tier 2

Tier 2 weapons Recipe How to get recipe
Insect Bow
  • 2x Spider Chunk
  • 2x Spider Fang
  • 2x Spider Silk
 Analyze spider fangs.
Ant Club
  • 4x Ant Part
  • 2x Woven Fiber
  • 2x Ant Mandibles
 Analyze ant part or find ant mandibles.
Rotten Ant Club Pending
Spider Fang Dagger
  • 1x Spider Fang
  • 3x Spider Silk
  • 4x Spider Venom
 Analyze spider venom or find a spider fang.

Weapons - Tier 3

No tier 3 weapons yet. The only tier 3 item is the Mint Mallet, a tool. See below.

Tools - Tier 1

Tier 1 tools Recipe How to get recipe
Acorn Shovel
  • 2x Sprig
  • 1x Woven Fiber
  • 1x Acorn Shell
 Pick up an acorn shell by smashing an acorn with a hammer.
Armor Glue
  • 3x Mite Fuzz
  • 2x Sap
  • 1x Woven Fiber
 Analyse Mite Fuzz.
Pebblet Hammer
  • 3x Sprig
  • 4x Pebblet
  • 1x Woven Fiber
 Craft woven fiber by first analyzing plant fiber.
Pebblet Axe
  • 3x Sprig
  • 2x Pebblet
  • 1x Woven Fiber
 Craft woven fiber by first analyzing plant fiber.
Repair Tool
  • 3x Woven Fiber
  • 2x Sprig
  • 1x Quartzite
 Pick up a piece of quartzite by smashing quartzite with a hammer.
Torch
  • 2x Sprig
  • 1x Sap
  • 2x Woven Fiber
  • 3x Dry Grass Chunk
 Pick up sap.
Slime Mold Torch
  • 2x Slime Mold Stalk
  • 2x Plant Fiber
 Pick slime mold stalks.

Tools - Tier 2

Tier 2 tools Recipe How to get recipe
Insect Hammer
  • 4x Stinkbug Part
  • 4x Berry Leath
  • 1x Boiling Gland
 Analyze a stinkbug part or get a boiling gland or bombardier part from a bombardier.
Insext Axe
  • 1x Ladybug Head
  • 3x Bombardier Part
  • 4x Spider Silk
 Analyze ladybug head or find bombardier part.
Super Armor Glue
  • 1x Berry Leather
  • 4x Spider Silk
 Create berry leather by harvesting berries and crafting it in your inventory.

Tools - Tier 3

Tier 3 tools Recipe How to get recipe
Mint Mallet
  • 5x Mint Chunk
  • 9x Spider Silk
  • 8x Flower Petal
 Get mint chunk from mint.

At the start of Grounded, players will be using simple, pebblet-based tools and weapons. The longer you play, the more you will want to upgrade through the tiers and use more powerful weapons and tools. Thankfully, unlocking all weapon and tool recipes is easy. Be sure to check out the Grounded page for more helpful guides.

