All weapons and tools - Grounded A list of all weapons and tools in Grounded, the recipes to unlock them, and how to access the higher tiers.

There are dozens of weapons and tools in Grounded. Each tool has a specific use and each weapon a certain advantage. Unlocking and crafting these items requires a bit of work, like finding materials, and even analyzing certain resources. But this time and effort is rewarded with useful items of various tiers.

All weapons and tools

The Mint Mallet is one of the most powerful tools currently available in Grounded, and it also makes for a neat weapon!

Grounded is an ever-expanding survival game, which means new weapons and tools are likely to be added over the course of its lifetime. Below you will find several tables that contain each weapon and tool in Grounded, broken into the available tiers. You will also find the materials needed to craft them as well as how to unlock each recipe – a vital part in actually making them!

Weapons - Tier 1

Tier 1 weapons Recipe How to get recipe Pebblet Spear 2x Sprig

3x Plant Fiber

1x Pebblet Analyze a pebblet. Sprig Bow 3x Sprig

4x Gnat Fuzz

2x Woven Fiber Pick up some Gnat Fuzz. Arrow 2x Mite Fuzz

5x Thistle Needle Pick up a thistle needle. Venom Arrow 5x Arrows

1x Spider Venom Collect spider venom from a spider. Lure Arrow 5x Arrows

1x Flower Petal Pick up a flower petal from a rose plant. Gas Arrow 1x Arrow

1x Stinkbug Gas Sack Collect stinkbug gas sack from a stinkbug. Spiky Sprig 3x Sprig

5x Thistle Needle

2x Woven Fiber Analyze a sprig. Larva Blade 2x Larva Spike

3x Grub Hide

1x Acid Gland Find an acid gland or larva spike. Rotten Larva Blade Found south of the yard, past the large branch.

Weapons - Tier 2

Tier 2 weapons Recipe How to get recipe Insect Bow 2x Spider Chunk

2x Spider Fang

2x Spider Silk Analyze spider fangs. Ant Club 4x Ant Part

2x Woven Fiber

2x Ant Mandibles Analyze ant part or find ant mandibles. Rotten Ant Club Pending Spider Fang Dagger 1x Spider Fang

3x Spider Silk

4x Spider Venom Analyze spider venom or find a spider fang.

Weapons - Tier 3

No tier 3 weapons yet. The only tier 3 item is the Mint Mallet, a tool. See below.

Tools - Tier 1

Tier 1 tools Recipe How to get recipe Acorn Shovel 2x Sprig

1x Woven Fiber

1x Acorn Shell Pick up an acorn shell by smashing an acorn with a hammer. Armor Glue 3x Mite Fuzz

2x Sap

1x Woven Fiber Analyse Mite Fuzz. Pebblet Hammer 3x Sprig

4x Pebblet

1x Woven Fiber Craft woven fiber by first analyzing plant fiber. Pebblet Axe 3x Sprig

2x Pebblet

1x Woven Fiber Craft woven fiber by first analyzing plant fiber. Repair Tool 3x Woven Fiber

2x Sprig

1x Quartzite Pick up a piece of quartzite by smashing quartzite with a hammer. Torch 2x Sprig

1x Sap

2x Woven Fiber

3x Dry Grass Chunk Pick up sap. Slime Mold Torch 2x Slime Mold Stalk

2x Plant Fiber Pick slime mold stalks.

Tools - Tier 2

Tier 2 tools Recipe How to get recipe Insect Hammer 4x Stinkbug Part

4x Berry Leath

1x Boiling Gland Analyze a stinkbug part or get a boiling gland or bombardier part from a bombardier. Insext Axe 1x Ladybug Head

3x Bombardier Part

4x Spider Silk Analyze ladybug head or find bombardier part. Super Armor Glue 1x Berry Leather

4x Spider Silk Create berry leather by harvesting berries and crafting it in your inventory.

Tools - Tier 3

Tier 3 tools Recipe How to get recipe Mint Mallet 5x Mint Chunk

9x Spider Silk

8x Flower Petal Get mint chunk from mint.

At the start of Grounded, players will be using simple, pebblet-based tools and weapons. The longer you play, the more you will want to upgrade through the tiers and use more powerful weapons and tools. Thankfully, unlocking all weapon and tool recipes is easy. Be sure to check out the Grounded page for more helpful guides.