All weapons and tools - Grounded
A list of all weapons and tools in Grounded, the recipes to unlock them, and how to access the higher tiers.
There are dozens of weapons and tools in Grounded. Each tool has a specific use and each weapon a certain advantage. Unlocking and crafting these items requires a bit of work, like finding materials, and even analyzing certain resources. But this time and effort is rewarded with useful items of various tiers.
All weapons and tools
Grounded is an ever-expanding survival game, which means new weapons and tools are likely to be added over the course of its lifetime. Below you will find several tables that contain each weapon and tool in Grounded, broken into the available tiers. You will also find the materials needed to craft them as well as how to unlock each recipe – a vital part in actually making them!
Weapons - Tier 1
|Tier 1 weapons
|Recipe
|How to get recipe
|Pebblet Spear
|
|Analyze a pebblet.
|Sprig Bow
|
|Pick up some Gnat Fuzz.
|Arrow
|
|Pick up a thistle needle.
|Venom Arrow
|
|Collect spider venom from a spider.
|Lure Arrow
|
|Pick up a flower petal from a rose plant.
|Gas Arrow
|
|Collect stinkbug gas sack from a stinkbug.
|Spiky Sprig
|
|Analyze a sprig.
|Larva Blade
|
|Find an acid gland or larva spike.
|Rotten Larva Blade
|Found south of the yard, past the large branch.
Weapons - Tier 2
|Tier 2 weapons
|Recipe
|How to get recipe
|Insect Bow
|
|Analyze spider fangs.
|Ant Club
|
|Analyze ant part or find ant mandibles.
|Rotten Ant Club
|Pending
|Spider Fang Dagger
|
|Analyze spider venom or find a spider fang.
Weapons - Tier 3
No tier 3 weapons yet. The only tier 3 item is the Mint Mallet, a tool. See below.
Tools - Tier 1
|Tier 1 tools
|Recipe
|How to get recipe
|Acorn Shovel
|
|Pick up an acorn shell by smashing an acorn with a hammer.
|Armor Glue
|
|Analyse Mite Fuzz.
|Pebblet Hammer
|
|Craft woven fiber by first analyzing plant fiber.
|Pebblet Axe
|
|Craft woven fiber by first analyzing plant fiber.
|Repair Tool
|
|Pick up a piece of quartzite by smashing quartzite with a hammer.
|Torch
|
|Pick up sap.
|Slime Mold Torch
|
|Pick slime mold stalks.
Tools - Tier 2
|Tier 2 tools
|Recipe
|How to get recipe
|Insect Hammer
|
|Analyze a stinkbug part or get a boiling gland or bombardier part from a bombardier.
|Insext Axe
|
|Analyze ladybug head or find bombardier part.
|Super Armor Glue
|
|Create berry leather by harvesting berries and crafting it in your inventory.
Tools - Tier 3
|Tier 3 tools
|Recipe
|How to get recipe
|Mint Mallet
|
|Get mint chunk from mint.
At the start of Grounded, players will be using simple, pebblet-based tools and weapons. The longer you play, the more you will want to upgrade through the tiers and use more powerful weapons and tools. Thankfully, unlocking all weapon and tool recipes is easy. Be sure to check out the Grounded page for more helpful guides.
