Evening Reading - August 3, 2020

Not only was that a sick overtime goal, but it was a 3v1!— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 3, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/VgwR1UXpSt
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Shaqnews
I missed basketball.
August 2, 2020
Falcon Punch!
when u read someone's soul with a falcon punch pic.twitter.com/jzKXbK3IrG— harthur (@realHARTHUR) July 30, 2020
Remember F-Zero?
Here's a editing request by @RyanJFurlong, where I replace the announcer from Smash Bros with the announcer of GX. https://t.co/vyjKFpmI8C pic.twitter.com/MY4p0HsVqp— 『 Turbo: The F-Zero Lad 』 (@FZeroLad) August 3, 2020
WWE/Cat Content
"BAH GAWD!! WHAT HAVE WE JUST WITNESSED!!" pic.twitter.com/1UzKoFnzpm— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) June 17, 2020
Nice video, Internet.
Nintendo, it's LEGO now!
Behold my sons (my eldest is crust punk) pic.twitter.com/vdVnlAf93y— Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) August 2, 2020
I ordered it this weekend.
Fun with webcams and Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Someone in chat suggested I move my webcam a little 🙃— Nicole🐝 (@itsnicolebeetv) August 3, 2020
For SOME reason, I don't think this is quite what they meant- but thanks, I love it. 🥰😂 #ACNH pic.twitter.com/85HE3dgUiL
What a silly and fun thing to do.
Pong in Astroneer?
My most recent @astroneergame creation: Pong!!! An explanation, the save file, and other information can be found in the replies below⬇️@SES_dev pic.twitter.com/VU6Zdf1fP6— Tyler Hill (@TH_streams) August 3, 2020
What a time to be alive.
I want to play this video game
Added a new slow motion button, it's satisfying pic.twitter.com/KBCRLAM03h— Skate Story (@skatestorygame) August 2, 2020
We are in the middle of another wave of skateboarding video games, but Skate Story looks super cool!
Hero of Time
I don't know why I did this pic.twitter.com/Fv6mStoPCM— Gleed (@gleed_ssb) August 3, 2020
Can't wait for Fall Guys to launch!
Rest in peace, William English
William English was heavily involved in the creation of the computer mouse, and was part of the team behind "The Mother of All Demos." He passed away last week at the age of 91, but his death was only made public over the weekend. Thanks to Masem for bringing this news story to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.
