What time does Fall Guys launch on PS4 and Steam? Itching to know exactly when you can jump into the madness that is the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout launch? Here's when the game launches on PS4 and Steam.

It’s finally about time to take the official jump into Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and then try to make your jump across various finish lines. The game is slated to launch shortly and won’t take long to PlayStation 4 and Steam PC platforms. The only question that really remains is… when exactly will you be able to play Fall Guys? Well, we have information you’ll probably need if you plan on staying up late to get in on the action as soon as it’s available to play. Here’s what we know about what time Fall Guys launches.

Fall Guys is officially slated for release on August 4, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and Steam. The official timing of launch is a little cloudy right now as the Fall Guys devs themselves are currently nailing down the exact details, as announced on the Fall Guys Twitter. That said, the Steam listing for Fall Guys states that the game will unlock approximately around August 3 at 11p.m. PT / August 4 at 2a.m. ET. Take note, that is also an “approximate” timing. It may come slightly later or earlier. As for PS4, there’s little reason to believe its launch on that platform will be very different from the Steam PC launch.

That said, there are a few notable differences between Fall Guys on PC and PS4. PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to get Fall Guys for free as a part of the PS Plus games for August 2020. All you have to do is log in to your PS4, go into the PlayStation Shop, go to the PS Plus tab, and claim the game.

If you don’t Fall Guys for free on PS Plus on PlayStation 4, then it will instead be $19.99 for the standard edition or $29.99 for the Collector’s Edition, which includes 10,000 Kudos (the in-game currency) to spend on costumes and other cosmetics as you see fit. Regardless of which edition you buy, if you pre-purchase the game on Steam, you’ll get a Gordon Freeman/Head Crab costume.

With Fall Guys coming in the early hours of August 4, 2020 to PC and PS4, you'll be able to throwdown and go wild in this colorful frenzy of competition and chaos.

As mentioned before, the timing can change, but the above timing on the game’s launch should be pretty close to accurate. Either way, check out our recent hands-on preview of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout to see what we thought of the game leading up to its August 4 launch.