Evening Reading - July 29, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

ICE-T remains the GOAT

You never know when he is going to stop by your Popeye's.

George R.R. Martin should be thrown in jail, according to George R.R. Martin

"But I tell you this — if I don’t have THE WINDS OF WINTER in hand when I arrive in New Zealand for worldcon, you have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until I’m done. Just so long as the acrid fumes do not screw up my old DOS word processor, I’ll be fine," reads the end of the blog post from 2019.

Why Olivia Munn can't have nice things

Whoops.

75 New Japan Pro Wrestling themes hit Spotify today

Los Ingobernables de Japon are the best.

Here's a link to the Spotify playlist.

Meanwhile on F-Zero Twitter...

The copies of Smash strewn all about really ties this picture today..

Best at Wreckfest

Read it and weep, dognose.

I'm the best.

Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos testify before Congress

Amazon seems like the biggest monopoly of these four companies summoned to Washington.

Talkin' bout Bugsnax

This is a Big Bopsicle.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 29, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola