Evening Reading - July 29, 2020

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT TIME🚨— Spawn On Me Podcast (Review us on Apple Podcasts) (@SpawnOnMe) July 28, 2020
This Friday we are partnering with @IGDAFoundation & @shacknews for our Play It Forward event!
We’ll be joined with some AMAZING folks talking all about ways so many people are making the gaming industry better while raising funds for IGDA Foundation! pic.twitter.com/w4wA8kK7aY
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
ICE-T remains the GOAT
You never know who’s pullin up at the Popeyes drive thru.. pic.twitter.com/PT3ThUaXHY— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 29, 2020
You never know when he is going to stop by your Popeye's.
George R.R. Martin should be thrown in jail, according to George R.R. Martin
George R.R. Martin previously said that if ‘THE WINDS OF WINTER’ isn't out by July 29, 2020, fans can imprison him...— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 29, 2020
Today is July 29, the time has come!
(Source: https://t.co/ZakeRkPXZc) pic.twitter.com/I6tPHkHVgk
"But I tell you this — if I don’t have THE WINDS OF WINTER in hand when I arrive in New Zealand for worldcon, you have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until I’m done. Just so long as the acrid fumes do not screw up my old DOS word processor, I’ll be fine," reads the end of the blog post from 2019.
Why Olivia Munn can't have nice things
This is why we can’t have nice things. ⚔️ I found my #Psylocke sword 😏 pic.twitter.com/lRIJpWKPT9— Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) July 29, 2020
Whoops.
75 New Japan Pro Wrestling themes hit Spotify today
Here's a link to the Spotify playlist.
Meanwhile on F-Zero Twitter...
July 30, 2020
The copies of Smash strewn all about really ties this picture today..
Best at Wreckfest
I'm the best.
Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos testify before Congress
Amazon seems like the biggest monopoly of these four companies summoned to Washington.
"Raise your hand if your company could single-handedly fund #MedicareForAll." pic.twitter.com/S8tVHahZO0— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 29, 2020
Talkin' bout Bugsnax
🎊#SummerOfBugsnax🎊— Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) July 29, 2020
Big Bopsicles charge any territory intruders & freeze them solid! It's rumored there's a way to cut their strength in half...
Bug: Atlas Beetle 🪲
Snak: Popsicle 👀
Temperament: Proud, protective, alert
Calorie Count: 8,200 kcal
Favorite Movie: Frozen https://t.co/lPGz76TqbB pic.twitter.com/qQqALnzVLI
This is a Big Bopsicle.
