Evening Reading - July 29, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT TIME🚨



This Friday we are partnering with @IGDAFoundation & @shacknews for our Play It Forward event!



We’ll be joined with some AMAZING folks talking all about ways so many people are making the gaming industry better while raising funds for IGDA Foundation! pic.twitter.com/w4wA8kK7aY — Spawn On Me Podcast (Review us on Apple Podcasts) (@SpawnOnMe) July 28, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

ICE-T remains the GOAT

You never know who’s pullin up at the Popeyes drive thru.. pic.twitter.com/PT3ThUaXHY — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 29, 2020

You never know when he is going to stop by your Popeye's.

George R.R. Martin should be thrown in jail, according to George R.R. Martin

George R.R. Martin previously said that if ‘THE WINDS OF WINTER’ isn't out by July 29, 2020, fans can imprison him...



Today is July 29, the time has come!



(Source: https://t.co/ZakeRkPXZc) pic.twitter.com/I6tPHkHVgk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 29, 2020

"But I tell you this — if I don’t have THE WINDS OF WINTER in hand when I arrive in New Zealand for worldcon, you have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until I’m done. Just so long as the acrid fumes do not screw up my old DOS word processor, I’ll be fine," reads the end of the blog post from 2019.

Why Olivia Munn can't have nice things

This is why we can’t have nice things. ⚔️ I found my #Psylocke sword 😏 pic.twitter.com/lRIJpWKPT9 — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) July 29, 2020

Whoops.

75 New Japan Pro Wrestling themes hit Spotify today

Los Ingobernables de Japon are the best.

Here's a link to the Spotify playlist.

Meanwhile on F-Zero Twitter...

pic.twitter.com/0DWY5NpRFh — C A P T A I N F A L C O N (@Candymanfelix) July 30, 2020

The copies of Smash strewn all about really ties this picture today..

Best at Wreckfest

Read it and weep, dognose.

I'm the best.

Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos testify before Congress

Amazon seems like the biggest monopoly of these four companies summoned to Washington.

"Raise your hand if your company could single-handedly fund #MedicareForAll." pic.twitter.com/S8tVHahZO0 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 29, 2020

Talkin' bout Bugsnax

🎊#SummerOfBugsnax🎊



Big Bopsicles charge any territory intruders & freeze them solid! It's rumored there's a way to cut their strength in half...



Bug: Atlas Beetle 🪲

Snak: Popsicle 👀

Temperament: Proud, protective, alert

Calorie Count: 8,200 kcal

Favorite Movie: Frozen https://t.co/lPGz76TqbB pic.twitter.com/qQqALnzVLI — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) July 29, 2020

This is a Big Bopsicle.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 29, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.