Finishing the Marvel's Avengers Beta will unlock a Hulk Smashers pickaxe in Fortnite Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have partnered with Epic Games to bring a special Hulk-themed pickaxe to Fortnite that will unlock if you finish the Marvel's Avengers beta.

We’re not too far from the launch of Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers beta. It will be a chance for many players to take a deep dive into this action RPG adventure and save the world either solo or with the aid of other players. There’s going to be a lot of goods on display in the beta, but Square Enix is also sweetening the deal if you finish what it has to offer. Squenix has partnered with Epic Games to bring unlockable content to Fortnite in the form of the Hulk Smashers pickaxe if you finish the Marvel’s Avengers beta.

Square Enix announced its partnership with Epic Games on this special unlock during the second Avengers War Table presentation on July 29, 2020. Further details were also posted on the Epic Games website. With the launch of the Marvel’s Avengers beta on multiple platforms, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players will be able to unlock a special Hulk Smashers pickaxe (along with an Iron Man Hulkbuster variant) for use in Fortnite. All you have to do is complete the three HARM Challenges present in the beta to score the unlock on either console.

By finishing HARM challenges in the Marvel's Avengers beta on PS4 or Xbox One, you can get the Hulk Smashers and Hulkbuster pickaxe for free.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the same offer is open to PC players at this time despite the PC reportedly having dates on the Marvel Avenger’s beta schedule, but it was noted that the Hulk Smashers and Hulkbuster pickaxe will be up for sale in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date. This seems like an odd omission, but perhaps something will come for PC players later.

Either way, the beta will be launching first on August 7 for PS4 pre-orders, August 14 for Xbox One and PC pre-orders, and going into open beta on all platforms on August 21. Be sure to check in and finish the HARM challenges if you want to score yourself some free Fortnite Avengers goodies with the Hulk Smashers pickaxe and watch for the full launch of Marvel's Avengers on September 4 of the 2020 video game calendar.