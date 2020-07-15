Marvel's Avengers open beta & second War Table stream dates announced Marvel's Avengers is getting another War Table stream to show off the game and players who have pre-ordered will be able to check it out in a series of upcoming open beta dates.

With Marvel’s Avengers set to launch in early September for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia, and later on via PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, there’s still a little time before we’ll be able to see if the Crystal Dynamics take on the popular hero group will be worthwhile. That said, another War Table has been confirmed for late July and open beta dates have been announced for current gen consoles in August to give players a taste of the action.

Crystal Dynamics’ upcoming plans for Marvel’s Avengers next War Table stream and betas were announced on July 15, 2020 via IGN. On July 29, 2020 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, viewers will be able to check out a new War Table stream via the Marvel Avenger’s YouTube channel and game website. Almost immediately after, beta access will begin in August, starting with rollout for pre-order players before moving to open beta access on all platforms later in the month.

Marvel’s Avengers beta dates

The Marvel's Avenger's War Table and open beta dates are set to take place throughout late July and all of August 2020

Curious of when the Marvel’s Avengers betas will be available on the platform of your choice? Here are the known dates for Marvel’s Avengers pre-order and open beta access.

PlayStation 4 pre-order beta access - August 7, 2020

Xbox One and PC pre-order beta access - August 14, 2020

PS4, Xbox One, and PC open beta access - August 21, 2020

Creative Director Shaun Escayg also shared a little bit of what the beta will have in store for players when it launches in August.

"We built the beta in such a way that you can experience most of things that you’ll be doing in the full game,” said Escayg. “That means playing a piece of the original single-player Avengers story campaign, fighting through co-op missions, experiencing hero and world progression, and exploring War Zones and DROP ZONES, a new kind of mission we’ll talk about in the upcoming War Table on July 29.”

With the previous Marvel’s Avengers War Table stream having shared the story, the game’s main villain, various RPG skilltree and character customization elements, and more, we expect the next War Table on July 29 should have another cornucopia of fresh details for us. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more details and coverage on the event and the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers betas.