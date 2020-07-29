New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Killjoy revealed as Valorant's next agent

Valorant's 12th agent has been officially revealed.
Donovan Erskine
Act 1 of Valorant is soon coming to a close. This means that players can look forward to a new battle pass, as well as a fresh start in competitive mode with the release of Act 2. The kickoff of Act 2 will also introduce the next playable agent in Valorant. Riot Games has unveiled Killjoy, a German inventor that uses her gadgets to alter the course of battle. 

Riot Games revealed Killjoy with a brand new trailer, which can be viewed here. “The genius of Germany, Killjoy effortlessly secures key battlefield positions with her arsenal of inventions. If their damage doesn't take her enemies out, the debuff her robots provide will make short work of them.” Killjoy will be unlockable when Act 2 begins on August 4, 2020. 

Here is a breakdown of Killjoy’s abilities, as detailed on the official Valorant website.

Killjoy’s abilities in Valorant

  • Alarmbot - EQUIP a covert Alarmbot. FIRE to deploy a bot that hunts down enemies that get in range.  After reaching its target, the bot explodes, applying Vulnerable. HOLD EQUIP to recall a deployed bot.
  • Turret - EQUIP a Turret. FIRE to deploy a turret that fires at enemies in a 180 degree cone. HOLD EQUIP to recall the deployed turret.
  • Nanoswarm - EQUIP a Nanoswarm grenade. FIRE to throw the grenade. Upon landing, the Nanoswarm goes covert. ACTIVATE the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots.
  • Ultimate Ability: Lockdown - EQUIP the Lockdown device. FIRE to deploy the device. After a long windup, the device Detains all enemies caught in the radius. The device can be destroyed by enemies.
Concept art of Killjoy's Alarmbot

Killjoy’s kit is very defensively oriented. Abilities like the turret and Nanoswarm allow her to completely deny entry at different points of the map. Alarmbot will work to sniff out and thwart enemy pushes before they even begin. Her ultimate ability has the potential to catch several enemy players with their pants down, giving the opportunity for some quick and easy kills.

Killjoy will be unlockable via contract when Valorant Act 2 starts on August 4. Her contract includes 3 sprays, 2 titles, a gun buddy, a player card, and of course, Killjoy herself. For more on Valorant, be sure to bookmark the Shacknews page dedicated to Riot Games’ FPS.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

