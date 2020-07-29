Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 complete soundtrack adds A Tribe Called Quest, Reel Big Fish, & more After a recent virtual concert, we now have a full listing of new music for Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 featuring a wealth of old and new music from around the world.

Music is a huge part of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. Yes, the technical features and gameplay are absolutely the most important thing, and if that’s not nailed down, it can ruin the game such as it did for THPS5. That said, music is arguably a close second to the experience, letting players jam out to a wealth of good tunes as they nail down the sweetest collection of points and trick combos they can muster. We’ve been waiting on the final official track listing for Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 for a while, and following a recent virtual concert, we finally have a full list of the new music coming to the game.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 soundtrack new music

The listing of new music for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 was shared as a part of a virtual concert event hosted by Noisey on July 28, 2020. You can see highlights of the digital event in the video below.

In addition to the performances by a few of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2’s new artists, including Machine Gun Kelly and CHAII, the full listing of new music was put up near the end of the video. The full listing of new Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 music can be seen below.

A Tribe Called Quest - Can I Kick It?

A. Swayze & the Ghosts - Connect to Consume

Alex Lahey - Misery Guts

All Talk - Let’s Do It

American Nightmare - Life Support

Backchat - Step It Up

Baker Boy - In Control

Billy Talent - Afraid of Heights

Black Prez ft. Kid Something - The Struggle

CHAII - South

Charlie Brown Jr. - Confisco

Cherry Kola - Something To Say

Chick Norris - Made Me Do

Craig Craig ft. Icy Black - Stomp

Crush Effect ft. KARRA - Coming Through

Destroy Boys - Duck Eat Duck World

DZ Deathrays - IN-TO-IT

FIDLAR - West Coast

JunkBunny - Sedona

Less Than Jake - Bomb Drop

Machine Gun Kelly - Bloody Valentine

Merkules - Bass (feat. Tech N9ne & Hopsin)

MxPx - Let’s Ride

Pkew Pkew Pkew - Mid 20’s Skateboarder

Reel Big Fish - She’s Famous Now

Rough Francis - Deathwire

Screaming Females - Let Me In

Skepta - Shutdown

Spilt Milk - Run It Up Pt II

Strung Out - Firecracker

Sublime - Same In The End

The Ataris - All Soul’s Day

The Super Best Frens Club - Like This

Token - Flamingo

Tyrone Briggs - Lose Control

Viagra Boys - Slow Learner

Zebrahead - All My Friends Are Nobodies

The additions of A Tribe Called Quest, Reel Big Fish, and Sublime are notable to say the least, but there’s also a good representation of newer and varied artists on the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 soundtrack and we even got a taste of the new goods through the digital music event presented by Noisey. Didn’t see what you were looking for? Don’t forget, this is all the new music. For the full list of music including these new tracks, check out the complete Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 soundtrack guide. Want to listen to the soundtrack? There's an updated Spotify playlist with all of the music revealed for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is slated to arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4, 2020. Be sure to keep an eye on your 2020 video game calendar and get ready to ride again when that date comes.