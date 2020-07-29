Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 complete soundtrack adds A Tribe Called Quest, Reel Big Fish, & more
After a recent virtual concert, we now have a full listing of new music for Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 featuring a wealth of old and new music from around the world.
Music is a huge part of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. Yes, the technical features and gameplay are absolutely the most important thing, and if that’s not nailed down, it can ruin the game such as it did for THPS5. That said, music is arguably a close second to the experience, letting players jam out to a wealth of good tunes as they nail down the sweetest collection of points and trick combos they can muster. We’ve been waiting on the final official track listing for Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 for a while, and following a recent virtual concert, we finally have a full list of the new music coming to the game.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 soundtrack new music
The listing of new music for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 was shared as a part of a virtual concert event hosted by Noisey on July 28, 2020. You can see highlights of the digital event in the video below.
In addition to the performances by a few of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2’s new artists, including Machine Gun Kelly and CHAII, the full listing of new music was put up near the end of the video. The full listing of new Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 music can be seen below.
- A Tribe Called Quest - Can I Kick It?
- A. Swayze & the Ghosts - Connect to Consume
- Alex Lahey - Misery Guts
- All Talk - Let’s Do It
- American Nightmare - Life Support
- Backchat - Step It Up
- Baker Boy - In Control
- Billy Talent - Afraid of Heights
- Black Prez ft. Kid Something - The Struggle
- CHAII - South
- Charlie Brown Jr. - Confisco
- Cherry Kola - Something To Say
- Chick Norris - Made Me Do
- Craig Craig ft. Icy Black - Stomp
- Crush Effect ft. KARRA - Coming Through
- Destroy Boys - Duck Eat Duck World
- DZ Deathrays - IN-TO-IT
- FIDLAR - West Coast
- JunkBunny - Sedona
- Less Than Jake - Bomb Drop
- Machine Gun Kelly - Bloody Valentine
- Merkules - Bass (feat. Tech N9ne & Hopsin)
- MxPx - Let’s Ride
- Pkew Pkew Pkew - Mid 20’s Skateboarder
- Reel Big Fish - She’s Famous Now
- Rough Francis - Deathwire
- Screaming Females - Let Me In
- Skepta - Shutdown
- Spilt Milk - Run It Up Pt II
- Strung Out - Firecracker
- Sublime - Same In The End
- The Ataris - All Soul’s Day
- The Super Best Frens Club - Like This
- Token - Flamingo
- Tyrone Briggs - Lose Control
- Viagra Boys - Slow Learner
- Zebrahead - All My Friends Are Nobodies
The additions of A Tribe Called Quest, Reel Big Fish, and Sublime are notable to say the least, but there’s also a good representation of newer and varied artists on the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 soundtrack and we even got a taste of the new goods through the digital music event presented by Noisey. Didn’t see what you were looking for? Don’t forget, this is all the new music. For the full list of music including these new tracks, check out the complete Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 soundtrack guide. Want to listen to the soundtrack? There's an updated Spotify playlist with all of the music revealed for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is slated to arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4, 2020. Be sure to keep an eye on your 2020 video game calendar and get ready to ride again when that date comes.
