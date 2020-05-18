Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 soundtrack complete song list Tony Hawk's Pro Skater fans can look forward to seeing these fan-favorite songs on the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 soundtrack when the game drops later this year.

One of the most defining things about the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater was the game’s spectacular soundtrack. If you’re planning on diving into Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 when it releases later this year, then you’ve probably found yourself wondering what kind of music you can expect to find in the remaster. Thankfully, we’ve got a lot of returning classics, and we’ve broken down the complete Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 soundtrack song list below.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 soundtrack complete song list

The soundtrack list for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is looking really good thus far. In a tweet shared by the game’s official Twitter handle, we get our first glimpse at the music making the jump to the remaster.

What lyrics come to your head first? 🎧 Skate to songs from the era-defining soundtrack #THPS https://t.co/pwW052ooSY pic.twitter.com/9D73rg7w8W — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) May 15, 2020

The tweet, which we’ve included above, includes a link to a Spotify playlist which showcases several hits from the original games including Police Truck by Dead Kennedys, Superman by Goldfinger, Jerry Was A Race Car Driver from Primus, and more. If you’re looking for a full list of what’s include, then check out the songs below.

Police Truck – Dead Kennedys

Superman – Goldfinger

Jerry Was A Race Car Driver – Primus

New Girl – The Suicide Machines

Here and Now – The Ernies

Euro-Barge – The Vandals

Blood Brothers – Papa Roach

Guerilla Radio – Rage Against the Machine

Pin the Tail on the Donkey – Naughty by Nature

You – Bad Religion

When Worlds Collide – Powerman 5000

No Cigar – Millencolin

Cyclone – Dub Pistols

May 16 – Lagwagon

Subculture - Dieselboy + Kaos VIP – Styles of Beyond & Dieselboy + Kaos

Heavy Metal Winner – Consumed

Evil Eye – Fu Manchu

Five Lessons Learned – Swingin’ Utters

Unfortunately, it looks like some original songs like Screamer / Nothing to Me by Speedealer and even Bring the Noise by Anthrax & Public Enemy didn’t make the cut, at least based on what has been shared thus far. Thanks to Chatty user Masem for tipping us off to this list.

If you want to check out the Spotify playlist yourself, head right on over and give it a listen. You can also check out the rest of our Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 coverage for more information and news about the upcoming remaster.