Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 soundtrack complete song list

One of the most defining things about the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater was the game’s spectacular soundtrack. If you’re planning on diving into Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 when it releases later this year, then you’ve probably found yourself wondering what kind of music you can expect to find in the remaster. Thankfully, we’ve got a lot of returning classics, and we’ve broken down the complete Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 soundtrack song list below.

The soundtrack list for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is looking really good thus far. In a tweet shared by the game’s official Twitter handle, we get our first glimpse at the music making the jump to the remaster.

The tweet, which we’ve included above, includes a link to a Spotify playlist which showcases several hits from the original games including Police Truck by Dead Kennedys, Superman by Goldfinger, Jerry Was A Race Car Driver from Primus, and more. If you’re looking for a full list of what’s include, then check out the songs below.

  • Police Truck – Dead Kennedys
  • Superman – Goldfinger
  • Jerry Was A Race Car Driver – Primus
  • New Girl – The Suicide Machines
  • Here and Now – The Ernies
  • Euro-Barge – The Vandals
  • Blood Brothers – Papa Roach
  • Guerilla Radio – Rage Against the Machine
  • Pin the Tail on the Donkey – Naughty by Nature
  • You – Bad Religion
  • When Worlds Collide – Powerman 5000
  • No Cigar – Millencolin
  • Cyclone – Dub Pistols
  • May 16 – Lagwagon
  • Subculture - Dieselboy + Kaos VIP – Styles of Beyond & Dieselboy + Kaos
  • Heavy Metal Winner – Consumed
  • Evil Eye – Fu Manchu
  • Five Lessons Learned – Swingin’ Utters

Unfortunately, it looks like some original songs like Screamer / Nothing to Me by Speedealer and even Bring the Noise by Anthrax & Public Enemy didn’t make the cut, at least based on what has been shared thus far. Thanks to Chatty user Masem for tipping us off to this list.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 gameplay - all songs

If you want to check out the Spotify playlist yourself, head right on over and give it a listen. You can also check out the rest of our Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 coverage for more information and news about the upcoming remaster.

