Hawkeye coming to Marvel's Avengers as a post-launch hero Hawkeye has been confirmed to be playable in Crystal Dynamics' Marvel's Avengers.

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers is shaping up to be the next major release under the Marvel banner. Centering around Kamala Khan and her journey to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to release later this year. Crystal Dynamics held a War Table stream on July 29 where they shared new details about the Avengers beta and how it would carry over into the full game. This is also where it was revealed that Hawkeye will be coming to the game as a post-launch hero.

Crystal Dynamics capped off their July 29 War Table livestream with the announcement that Hawkeye would be joining the fray after the game’s launch. After the reveal, the developer detailed how Clint Barton’s appearance in Marvel’s Avengers came to be. One of the most highly-requested characters, Crystal Dynamics dove into Hawkeye’s history for inspiration. They specifically cited the “My Life as a Weapon” comic run as one of their key influences.

Hawkeye won’t just be another playable character in Marvel’s Avengers. The expert archer will have his own unique line of story missions that can be played in both co-op and solo. Hawkeye’s missions will be a part of the “Avengers Initiative”, an ongoing series of different missions that center around newly added characters that don’t necessarily tie in to the game’s core campaign.

These Avengers Initiative missions will add new regions, missions, and heroes to the game and will be playable solo, with AI teammates, or through online co-op.

During the War Table stream, we also learned that the Marvel’s Avengers beta will feature both single-player and 4-player co-op. Furthermore, those that complete the beta will unlock the Hulk Smashers pickaxe in Fortnite. For more on Marvel’s Avengers, stay tuned to Shacknews.