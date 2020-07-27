Evening Reading - July 27, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Destroy All Humans! review: Back in the saddle
- Shack Chat: What did you think of the July Xbox Games Showcase?
- Paper Mario: The Origami King review: Creased lightning
- Shacknews Best Video Games of the Midyear 2020
- Ghost of Tsushima review: Ghostface killer
- 'Master Chief is not Spider-Man,' 343 says of Halo Infinite's grappling hook
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 virtual concert will reveal all new music coming to the game
- Ghost of Tsushima update 1.05 patch notes add harder 'Lethal' & easier difficulty options
- Hideo Kojima may be working with horror manga legend Junji Ito on a new game
- Unboxing & Review: Destroy All Humans! Collector's Edition
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
CS:GOverwatch 😎— Shacknews (@shacknews) July 27, 2020
Wide World of Electronic Sports 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/2XIFjNJw6Y
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Are we tired of winning?
American exceptionalism in two charts.... pic.twitter.com/je9KnFsUQd— Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) July 26, 2020
USA! USA! USA!
Beat Saber rules
So now I got @BeatSaber goals. pic.twitter.com/0w05vumHbY— Bobby Carlton 🚀 (@bcarlton727) July 26, 2020
What a rad game.
F-Zero NX fan mockup
A kid can dream right?#FZERO2020 #FZERO30th #FZERONX #reviveFzero #OperationMuteCity pic.twitter.com/rq5EKNFMhm— F4|FALCON [BF-2001x4] (@FZeroKid) July 26, 2020
A man can dream.
Isamu Yamamoto is very good at skateboarding
Today I discovered Japanese skateboarder Isamu Yamamoto. Just when you think he’s done the video gets better and better. pic.twitter.com/MrQFPBf3ee— Kelvin Liu (@getakliu) July 27, 2020
Very cool video.
Now a video of a puppy getting a belly rub
Loving the massage 🐶 pic.twitter.com/oFLlMK69LJ— Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPuppies) July 27, 2020
Dogs are great.
Meat table for the perfect backyard cookout
What a cool Rose quartz dining table area! Could you imagine this in your own backyard?! 💕💕💕— Geology Tweets (@GeologyTime) July 27, 2020
That's not actually furniture made out of beef. It's rose quartz.
The Schuyler Sisters - HAMILTON: An Animal Crossing Musical
I haven't seen Hamilton, but this was very well produced.
Talkin' bout Bugsnax
✨ #SummerOfBugsnax ✨— Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) July 27, 2020
Inhabiting the snow-blasted crags of the Frosted Peak, Banoppers leap from tree to tree to find shelter from the cold!
Bug: Grasshopper 🐛
Snack: Banana 👀
Temperament: Energetic, fleeting, cautious
Calorie Count: 10,500 kcal
Blood Type: K https://t.co/URMHXVAjUa pic.twitter.com/Hv4xfXUZwH
Ah yes, the Banopper.
