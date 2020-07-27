Evening Reading - July 27, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Are we tired of winning?

American exceptionalism in two charts.... pic.twitter.com/je9KnFsUQd — Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) July 26, 2020

USA! USA! USA!

Beat Saber rules

What a rad game.

F-Zero NX fan mockup

A man can dream.

Isamu Yamamoto is very good at skateboarding

Today I discovered Japanese skateboarder Isamu Yamamoto. Just when you think he’s done the video gets better and better. pic.twitter.com/MrQFPBf3ee — Kelvin Liu (@getakliu) July 27, 2020

Very cool video.

Now a video of a puppy getting a belly rub

Dogs are great.

Meat table for the perfect backyard cookout

What a cool Rose quartz dining table area! Could you imagine this in your own backyard?! 💕💕💕

.

.

Photo Credit Rockmystic#minerals #minerals #backyardgoals pic.twitter.com/cuAiWSEzqY — Geology Tweets (@GeologyTime) July 27, 2020

That's not actually furniture made out of beef. It's rose quartz.

The Schuyler Sisters - HAMILTON: An Animal Crossing Musical

I haven't seen Hamilton, but this was very well produced.

Talkin' bout Bugsnax

✨ #SummerOfBugsnax ✨



Inhabiting the snow-blasted crags of the Frosted Peak, Banoppers leap from tree to tree to find shelter from the cold!



Bug: Grasshopper 🐛

Snack: Banana 👀

Temperament: Energetic, fleeting, cautious

Calorie Count: 10,500 kcal

Blood Type: K https://t.co/URMHXVAjUa pic.twitter.com/Hv4xfXUZwH — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) July 27, 2020

Ah yes, the Banopper.

Lola is the best dog.

