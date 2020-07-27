Ghost of Tsushima update 1.05 patch notes add harder 'Lethal' & easier difficulty options If you're looking to bring more or less challenge to Jin Sakai's journey, then Ghost of Tsushima Patch 1.05 is bringing both 'lethal' and easier difficulty options. Check out the patch notes here.

Ghost of Tsushima has been out for a bit now and players have been happily making their way across the island of Tsushima as Jin Sakai pursues his vengeance against invading Mongol armies. Whether you’ve had the chance to beat the game or are still working your way through, Sucker Punch Productions is offering new ways to both challenge you and ease the strain of the game. Ghost of Tsushima Patch 1.05 dropped recently and you can check out the patch notes here.

Ghost of Tsushima update 1.05 patch notes

Later today, Patch 1.05 for #GhostOfTsushima will be released, adding a new Lethal difficulty level, a new option for Lower Intensity combat, and new text settings.



Sucker Punch Productions released the Ghost of Tsushima Patch 1.05 notes on July 27, 2020. The major headliner of the 1.05 patch notes were the addition of new difficulty options. A new Lethal difficulty aims to add more realistic and aggressive intensity to the game heightening damage on both sides, but also making enemies more aggressive and capable of detecting Jin in stealth. On the other side of matters, lower combat intensity options have also been added, with features such as making normally unblockable attacks blockable and enemies breaking off combos after a successful attack. You can check out the full list of notes below.

New difficulty level: Lethal

Enemy weapons are more deadly, but Jin’s katana is also more deadly

Enemies are more aggressive in combat

Enemies detect you faster

Tighter Parry and Dodge windows

Accessibility

Lower Intensity Combat

Lower intensity mode is meant to maintain the heart and feel of Ghost of Tsushima combat while relaxing several timing-specific elements. Combat is less intense, giving you more time to react. Stealth settings are more forgiving, and enemies take longer to detect you.

Most enemy attacks which are normally unblockable become blockable when Lower Intensity is enabled. Blocking with L1 will keep you safe from more attacks than standard combat, though some attacks must still be dodged.

Enemies break off their attack combos after damaging you, giving you a chance to recover before the next wave of attacks. In addition, your heavy attacks will interrupt attacks from Brutes, giving you another way to stop their combos.

Enemies will not attack you while you’re using Resolve to heal

Enemy awareness builds more slowly, giving you more time to recover after being spotted

Text Changes

Large Text option: Increases text size of subtitles, mission objectives and interact prompts by 150% when enabled

Added option to turn speaker name off when subtitles are enabled

New subtitle text color options in addition to white: Yellow, Blue, Red, Green

Patch 1.05 also includes additional bug fixes.

Patch 1.05 also includes additional bug fixes.