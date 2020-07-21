Evening Reading - July 21, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Rocket League will become a free-to-play game this summer
- Ghost of Tsushima review: Ghostface killer
- 'Women don't sell' stance surfaces amid Ubisoft workplace toxicity & sexual misconduct allegations
- ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event showcases 70+ games to sample
- The Outer Worlds website may be teasing upcoming DLC with Spacer's Choice ads
- Star Wars: The Old Republic awakens on Steam today
- EA Sports UFC 4 will be more accessible to the average player
- Unboxing & Review: Funkoverse: Jaws & Back to the Future
- A Total War Saga: Troy interview: The Iliad, Divine Will, and more
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
In case you missed it, @MissPiggy stopped by #SummerGameFest to remind @geoffkeighley that she is totally a gamer.https://t.co/c6SLqMVzcL pic.twitter.com/oQQNCiCeVU— Shacknews (@shacknews) July 20, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Shout out to soviet bus stop photos
Soviet bus stop appreciation thread. pic.twitter.com/jDSyxTGBmw— dan (@danthomascomedy) July 19, 2020
They are the real MVP.
Minit also has Kurosawa mode
great news, you can play minit in kurosawa mode right now! https://t.co/hFvk27A3FM pic.twitter.com/DtHzpuQaFO— Jan Willem Nijman (@jwaaaap) July 20, 2020
Act now while supplies last!
The NBA season is really going to restart?
Here is the NBA restart court in Orlando: the spaced out chairs are the socially distanced bench, Black Lives Matter is written on the court. pic.twitter.com/XGJu1w4QLC— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 21, 2020
Neat.
Now some cat pictures
I cannot stop laughing at this halp. pic.twitter.com/4cmvkQm7fM— Marianne Kirby (@TheRotund) July 21, 2020
That's a solid meme, Internet.
Meanwhile on Cape Divx...
#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/KcLMNW3cPp— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 21, 2020
I finally got my island a three star rating!
#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ihBG7aNK16— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 21, 2020
T-Bone is so photogenic!
Why can't I place this incline at an angle? #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/GBLLmTCs68— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 21, 2020
No angled inclines?
"Gentlemen." #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/TUMBvtajuw— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 21, 2020
Florida teachers union sues Governor DeSantis over decision to reopen schools
Teachers and students should not be forced back to school during a pandemic.
Btw your students know what's up. I've seen so many similar tiktoks over the last month pic.twitter.com/7JZzTl9xGq— dakoda smith (@feelinggorgias) July 19, 2020
Talkin' bout Bugsnax
Yes, I did mean that. pic.twitter.com/5vg331LVB4— Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) July 21, 2020
We even have a guide for the lyrics to that awesome Bugsnax theme song.
Bill Nye has had enough of racism
Bill Nye has fucking had it:— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 19, 2020
pic.twitter.com/GztLyLNyCM
We are lucky to have him fighting the good fight.
Talkin bout Bugsnax, did you see the early in-progress version of the trailer from a couple years ago?
https://twitter.com/YoungHorses/status/1283480569486221312
