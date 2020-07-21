ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event showcases 70+ games to sample Try out one of several game demos before the titles are completed just by turning on your Xbox and sifting through a lengthy list.

Looking for some new games to try out this week while you wait for the next big thing to release? The ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest demo event is going on now, and that means there are plenty of games to try on your Xbox One.

There are over 70 games to try, to be precise, and you can test them out from now through July 27, as additional demos come to the service over the next few weeks. Just head to the Xbox Dashboard and choose the demo section, then take a look at the 74 in total titles, then sink your teeth into something new.

From games like Cris Tales to PHOGS!, there's something for everyone here, even if you're looking for something wholly unlike anything you've ever seen before. You may have tried some of these games on Steam, but now they're available again on Xbox to test, with additional exclusives, to boot.

Did someone say 70+ demos available on #Xbox starting today?



Yes, yes they did.



Check out these amazing demos starting right now to July 27th ⤵️ https://t.co/ones04X4Eg — ID@Xbox (@ID_Xbox) July 21, 2020

Here's a complete list of what's up for grabs:

9 Monkeys of Shaolin (Sobaka Studio)

A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher (Ask An Enemy Studios)

Alchemist Adventure (Bad Minions)

Aniquilation (R-Next)

Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)

Armed and Gelatinous (Three Flip Studios)

Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion)

Back to Belt (Mauricio Felippe)

Bite the Bullet (Mega Cat Studios)

Book of Adventum (Dark Amber Softworks)

Cake Bash (High Tea Frog)

Chickens Madness (Vikong)

Clea (InvertMouse)

Cris Tales (Dreams Uncorporated, SYCK)

Curved Space (Only By Midnight Ltd.)

Dandy Ace (Mad Mimic)

Darkestville Castle (Epic Llama)

Deleveled (ToasterFuel)

Destroy All Humans! (Black Forest Games)

DH-Win64-Test

Doodle God: Crime City Demo (JoyBits, Inc)

Dungeon and Gravestone (Wonderland Kazakiri inc.)

Dungeon Scavenger Inferno (Vidama Software)

Ephemeral Tale (Dawdling Dog, ltd.)

Flowing Lights (gFaUmNe)

Fractal Space (Haze Games)

Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)

Galacide (Puny Human)

Gauntlet Force: Rise of the Machines Demo (Forge Studios)

Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)

Haven (The Game Bakers)

Helheim Hassle (Perfectly Paranormal)

Hellpoint (Cradle Games)

In the Valley of Death (stdio.gypsy)

Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive)

Klang 2 (Tinimations)

Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)

Kova: AlphaLink (Black Hive Media)

KungFu Kickball (WhaleFood Games)

Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GrimTalin)

Lost Wing (BoxFrog Games)

Mars Power Industries Deluxe (7A Games)

Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)

Momentus (Swerve Studios)

Nine Witches: Family Disruption (Indiesruption)

OkunoKA Madness (Caracal Games)

PHOGS! (Bit Loom)

Pixel Skater (Chickopie Games)

Ponpu (Purple Tree Studio)

Projection: First Light (Shadowplay Studios)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Re:Turn – One Way Trip (Red Ego Games)

Road to Guangdong (Just Add Oil)

Rover Wars: Battle for mars Demo (Sakari Games)

Sail Forth (David Evans Games)

ScourgeBringer (Flying Oak Games)

Seasons of the Samurai (TopView Studio)

SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games)

Skycadia (Studio Nisse LLC)

Solaroids: Prologue (DynF/X Digital)

Space Otter Charlie (Wayward Distractions)

Swim Out (Lozange Lab)

Swimsanity! (Decoy Games, LLC)

Tesla Force (10tons Ltd.)

The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (tinyDino)

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment)

The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment)

The Last Cube (Improx Games)

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Falling Squirrel Inc.)

Tribble Troubles Demo (Scary Robot)

Unspottable (GrosChevaux Ltd)

WarriOrb (Not Yet)

Welcome to Elk (Triple Topping)

YesterMorrow (BitMap Galaxy)

As always, be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates, but also report back with your findings on what your favorite demo ends up being. There sure are plenty to keep anyone busy, after all. We'll be waiting to hear which ones really resonate with you.