The Outer Worlds website may be teasing upcoming DLC with Spacer's Choice ads After quite a while of silence on the matter, Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division may finally be teasing previously promised DLC content for The Outer Worlds.

“By choosing to 'Skip' you agree to view a message brought to you by Spacer's Choice that was found to be 89.5% safe for human viewing,” reads the message when you currently arrive at Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds’ website. Choosing to skip entreats you to one of several different Spacer’s Choice ads for Adrena-Time (an in-game item) in what may be a tease to previously promised and upcoming DLC for The Outer Worlds.

It was only recently noticed on Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds’ website that upon entering the site, one of these interesting ads play. They all advertise Adrena-Time from Spacer’s Choice, The Outer Worlds’ unabashedly budget space colony brand. Adrena-Time in particular in boosts the player’s ability to move and melee weapon speed for a limited amount of time. Unfortunately, when you crash, you get a minus penalty to all stats and move slower than normal for a time after too. Could it be that Spacer’s Choice and Adrena-Time figure heavily into the equation for what’s coming in The Outer Worlds DLC?

Whatever or wherever Gorgon is, it seems Spacer's Choice is pretty proud of the Adrena-Time situation they've got set up there. Could it figure heavily into The Outer Worlds DLC?

That’s not all there is to the new curious ads. They also push a place called Gorgon, an as-of-yet unexplored and unmentioned astral body in The Outer Worlds lore. It seems to point to the idea that Adrena-Time is a pretty big product on Gorgon. Maybe there’s a factory there much in the way that Rizzo’s food products had a prominent factory in Cascadia on the planet of Monarch.

Either way, it points to something happening with The Outer Worlds. Obsidian has been putting a lot of effort into launching their backyard shrunken kid co-op survival game Grounded, but that’s about ready to launch in early access on Xbox One and Steam. Meanwhile, it was back in December 2019 that Obsidian Entertainment promised The Outer Worlds DLC was on the way in 2020. The developer has been quiet about it ever since and plans may have been pushed back since The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It feels safe to assume DLC for the game was also pushed back.

Either way, something is going on with The Outer Worlds and our cheap, sleazy friends at Spacer’s Choice, and after our enjoyable extended stay in our Shacknews review, we can safely say we're ready to return to Halcyon. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we wait to see new details about what’s next for the game.