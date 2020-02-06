The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch delayed due to coronavirus The Nintendo Switch port of The Outer Worlds is now coming out on Switch at an undisclosed date in the future.

It looks like anyone waiting on The Outer Worlds to make its hotly-anticipated Switch debut will be left waiting a while.

As of today, publisher Privatae Division confirmed that the Switch version of the popular RPG would in fact be delayed from its original March 6 projected release date to an undisclosed one some time in the future. The game was previously set to debut on March 6, but now it appears to be a bit up in the air for now.

"We’re delaying The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch due to the coronavirus impacting the Virtuos team working on the port, to provide them enough time to finish development," Private Division tweeted. "We’ll now be releasing the physical version on cartridge. Once we have a new launch date, we’ll let you know!" That's certainly a bummer for anyone waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the Switch version, but hopefully this wait is a pretty short one.

Our own Bill Lavoy previously reviewed The Outer Worlds when it debuted in 2019 on PC. He awarded it a 9 out of 10, and here's what he thought of it:

"The Outer Worlds demands players put in the time and effort if they want the best it has to offer. It’s a fine game under any circumstances, but it’s a top-notch RPG with heavy consequences at almost every turn for those that are willing to immerse themselves. The Outer Worlds doesn’t tell you a story, it gives you a world full of interesting characters and asks you to tell your own."

We'll be sure to update you on the next projected release date for the game when it arrives.