Evening Reading - July 14, 2020

Warzone is a money-printing machine!



The Wide World of Electronic Sports 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/s01rrPsVtP — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 13, 2020

Never forget the Mummy

remember when technology gave us the mummy’s voice pic.twitter.com/813GGG48ts — johnny🌟 🇱🇷🌟 (@killola) July 13, 2020

Oh no, a bear with nunchuks

We were all worried about Skynet. Meanwhile, nunchuck bears.pic.twitter.com/ZfGMIkYFl3 — Kevin Brackett (@KevinRBrackett) July 12, 2020

And we have a squirrel in Colorado with the bubonic plague.

Mamma Mia!

As my family can tell you, this is all I can play on the piano anymore 😌



Super Mario Bubblegum K. K. pic.twitter.com/tqdmsqNlWN — Cabel (@cabel) July 11, 2020

Did you see that NES LEGO trailer today?

The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System! Now you're playing with power...and bricks​.https://t.co/rC5mjFfJvo pic.twitter.com/ZGgBll0N4w — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 14, 2020

22 years of F-Zero X!

YEAH! YOU GOT BOOST POWER! (Streaming the game right now on the Shacknews Twitch channel)

