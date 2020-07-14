Evening Reading - July 14, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Ghost of Tsushima review: Ghostface killer
- Classic Tetris World Championship 2020 goes online with December main event
- Hearthstone update 17.6 patch notes adds Tess Greymane to Battlegrounds
- Watch Dogs: Legion hands-on preview: Answering the call
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla hands-on preview: Viking raiders
- LEGO and Nintendo partnering for NES set
- X-Men Legends Marvel's Sentinel backer campaign reaches goal with 42 days left
- Ninjala downloads exceed 3 million, all players get 100 free Jala
- Hearthstone goes to school for Scholomance Academy expansion
- Ubisoft Chief Creative Officer Serge Hascoet resigns following misconduct allegations
- Xbox Series X Velocity Architecture drives next-gen technology
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Warzone is a money-printing machine!— Shacknews (@shacknews) July 13, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/s01rrPsVtP
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Never forget the Mummy
remember when technology gave us the mummy’s voice pic.twitter.com/813GGG48ts— johnny🌟 🇱🇷🌟 (@killola) July 13, 2020
LOL.
Oh no, a bear with nunchuks
We were all worried about Skynet. Meanwhile, nunchuck bears.pic.twitter.com/ZfGMIkYFl3— Kevin Brackett (@KevinRBrackett) July 12, 2020
And we have a squirrel in Colorado with the bubonic plague.
Mamma Mia!
As my family can tell you, this is all I can play on the piano anymore 😌— Cabel (@cabel) July 11, 2020
Super Mario Bubblegum K. K. pic.twitter.com/tqdmsqNlWN
Did you see that NES LEGO trailer today?
The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System! Now you're playing with power...and bricks.https://t.co/rC5mjFfJvo pic.twitter.com/ZGgBll0N4w— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 14, 2020
22 years of F-Zero X!
YEAH! YOU GOT BOOST POWER! (Streaming the game right now on the Shacknews Twitch channel)
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 14, 2020.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
